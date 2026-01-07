WEBINAR: The Smart Way to Classify Cloud GxP Systems Before You Validate (ONLINE ACCESS)

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Smart Way to Classify Cloud GxP Systems Before You Validate (Jan 21, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This 3-Hour course clarifies how to classify cloud systems with precision, using CSA thinking to prevent wasted effort and hidden compliance risks. It strengthens judgment so teams validate what matters and avoid the traps that undermine inspection readiness.



Why This Training Matters



Classification mistakes are one of the biggest reasons cloud validation efforts fall apart. Teams often rely on legacy CSV thinking when systems demand sharper, risk-driven judgment. Digital Validation and Cloud Assurance helps teams assess intended use, GxP relevance, and critical workflows without drowning in unnecessary documentation.

Misreading complexity or misunderstanding shared responsibility leads to weak audit defences and data integrity gaps. By anchoring early decisions in Computer Software Assurance principles and risk-based validation, companies can avoid costly missteps. Digital Validation and Cloud Assurance provide a clear, modern way to classify cloud systems before validation begins - and sets the tone for everything that follows.



Who Should Attend:

Quality Assurance (QA)

Quality Control (QC)

Regulatory Affairs (RA)

Validation / Computerized System Validation (CSV)

Information Technology / Information Systems (IT/IS)

Cloud Engineering and Automation Teams

Manufacturing and Production Leadership

Data Governance and Data Integrity Teams

R&D and Digital Development Teams

Lab Informatics and LIMS/ELN Administrators

Compliance, Audit, and Inspection Readiness Teams

Design and Software Development Engineers

Key Topics Covered:

FDA's shift from CSV to CSA

Identifying GxP systems in modern digital/cloud environments

Intended Use

Risk assessment (complexity, criticality, GAMP 5, failure risk)

CSV foundation (requirements, design, testing, release)

Why CSV fails in cloud environments

DI basics (ALCOA+++, raw data integrity)

Introduction to Shared Responsibility

Speaker



Carolyn Troiano brings decades of real-world validation leadership across pharma, medical devices, biotech, and other FDA-regulated sectors. She helped shape early CSV approaches, contributed to 21 CFR Part 11 discussions, and has guided global companies through complex system implementations. Her style is practical, clear, and rooted in hands-on experience with modern cloud and CSA expectations.



For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hulp6o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.