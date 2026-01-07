Digital Currency X Technology Expands Digital Asset Strategy Through Token Staking with EdgeAI Foundation

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Currency X Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DCX) ("DCX" or the "Company"), a digital asset treasury management company specializing in cryptocurrency custody and storage infrastructure, today announced the execution of a staking agreement with EdgeAI Foundation (the "Foundation") to stake a portion of its EdgeAI token holdings.

Under the terms of the agreement, DCX will stake over 100 million EdgeAI tokens to a Foundation-designated smart contract for a term of 12 months. The staking arrangement provides for a floating annualized yield of 3.5% to 8%, with rewards distributed in EdgeAI tokens. Upon maturity, staked tokens will automatically be unlocked and returned to DCX unless the parties agree in writing to renew the arrangement.

The agreement enables DCX to generate yield on its digital asset treasury holdings while maintaining exposure to the EdgeAI ecosystem. All staking rewards will be paid in EdgeAI tokens, and the Foundation has committed to ensuring the proper operation of the mainnet and reward distribution systems.

"This staking agreement represents a disciplined approach to treasury optimization," said Melissa Chen, Chief Executive Officer. "By deploying a portion of our EdgeAI holdings into a yield-generating arrangement, we are putting our treasury assets to work while maintaining our strategic position in the decentralized intelligence ecosystem. The terms provide shareholders with additional value creation opportunities from our existing digital asset portfolio."

About EdgeAI

EdgeAI builds the decentralized intelligence layer that allows AI to operate and learn where data is created—at the edge. Through a combination of edge computing, real-time inference, and its proprietary Proof of Information Entropy (PoIE) framework, EdgeAI enables machines and devices to process, learn, and collaborate locally across industrial networks. For additional information, please visit https://edgeai.xyz.

About Digital Currency X Technology Inc.

Digital Currency X Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DCX) is a pioneering digital asset treasury management company focused on developing innovative infrastructure for secure cryptocurrency custody and storage solutions. The Company has strategically positioned itself at the forefront of institutional digital asset adoption, with treasury holdings around 500 million dollars. The Company is executing a comprehensive digital currency strategy that includes treasury optimization, participation in decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystems, and development of advanced custody infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, formulated in accordance with the 'safe harbor' provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, reflecting the Company's projections about its future financial and operational performance, employ terms like "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "projects," "intends," "potential," "target," "aim," "predict," "outlook," "seek," "goal," "objective," "assume," "contemplate," "continue," "positioned," "forecast," "likely," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," "approximately," and similar expressions to convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, assumptions, and projections, involving judgments about future economic conditions, competitive landscapes, market dynamics, and business decisions, many of which are inherently challenging to predict accurately and are largely beyond the Company's control. Additionally, these statements are subject to a multitude of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other variables that could significantly diverge the Company's actual results from those depicted in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, varying economic conditions, competitive pressures, and regulatory changes. Because of these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. In addition, these statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as may be required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Tel: 347-947-2093

Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com