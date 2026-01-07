Animal parasiticides market to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period (2025 – 2030): Wissen Research

Sheridan, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest market report published by Wissen Research, the global Animal Parasiticides market was valued at 11.2 billion in 2024. Furthermore, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6 % during the forecast period from 2025 to 2030.

Animal Parasiticides Market Summary

Animal Parasiticides Market Report Attributes Details Animal Parasiticides Market Size (2024) USD 11.2 Billion Animal Parasiticides Market Size (2030) USD 15.8 Billion CAGR 6% Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Key Segments Covered Animal Parasiticides Market by Antiparasitic Drugs Type.



(Ectoparasiticides, Endoparasiticides, Endectocides)



Animal Parasiticides Market by Animal Type



(Companion Animal, Livestock)



Animal Parasiticides Market by End Users Type



(Home Care Settings, Animal Farms, Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics) Regions Covered North America: US and Canada

Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of the Europe

Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, and Rest of the Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa





US Animal Parasiticides Market Size

The US held a majority share in the global animal parasiticides market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Growth Drivers

Increasing global pet ownership and the humanization trend leading to higher spending on pet preventative healthcare.

Rising awareness among livestock farmers of the significant economic losses caused by parasitic diseases on productivity.

Growing global demand for meat, milk, and wool, necessitating effective herd and flock health management.

Ongoing research and development leading to more effective, safer, and novel parasiticides to combat resistance and improve animal welfare.

Opportunities

Significant growth potential in emerging markets with large and expanding livestock populations and increasing disposable incomes for pet care.

The increasing adoption of integrated pest management (IPM) and precision livestock farming enables targeted and efficient parasite control.

Development and commercialization of novel modes of action and biological agents to effectively combat the growing problem of parasite resistance.

Expansion into specialized areas like aquaculture parasite control, exotic pet medications, and more targeted treatments for specific high-value livestock sectors.

Key Insights from Animal Parasiticides Market Analysis



Ectoparasiticides dominated the animal parasiticides market by antiparasitic drugs type in the year 2024.

In 2024, Ectoparasiticides dominated the animal parasiticides market, with high demand fueled by both the companion and livestock animal segments. Increasing pet humanization, exemplified by companies like Zoetis and Elanco launching advanced oral chewable like Simparica Trio and Credelio Quattro to provide comprehensive protection against fleas and ticks, significantly drove growth in the pet sector.

Simultaneously, widespread adoption in the livestock segment was supported by government agencies like the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), which facilitated surveillance and the development of effective parasiticides for farm animals.

Veterinary hospitals and clinics by end user type held the largest market share in the animal parasiticides in the year 2024

Veterinary hospitals and clinics held the largest market share in the animal parasiticides market in 2024, commanding a dominant position is driven by the fact that these facilities are the primary access points for professional animal healthcare. Veterinary management professionals in these clinics provide expert diagnosis and prescribe effective, often potent, parasiticides that require professional oversight. Many such products from key industry players like Zoetis Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, and Merck Animal Health are distributed primarily through these channels.

Asia Pacific is projected to show the highest growth rate in the animal parasiticides market during the forecast period (2025–2030).

The Asia Pacific region is projected to experience the highest growth rate in the animal parasiticides market from 2025 to 2030, driven by a confluence of factors unique to the region’s economic and social development. A key driver is the region’s expanding livestock industry, fueled by rising demand for animal protein from a growing and increasingly affluent population. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has highlighted the significant projected increase in demand for livestock products in Asia by 2030, directly driving the need for parasiticides to ensure herd health and productivity. This is further reinforced by government initiatives focusing on animal health and food safety, such as India’s Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying (DAHD) continued Livestock Health and Disease Control Program, which supports mass treatment and disease prevention.

