Hypercharge Announces Hypercorp Energy Solutions to Orchestrate the Future of Energy Management

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC; OTC: HCNWF; FSE: PB7) (the “Company” or “Hypercharge”), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider and network operator, is pleased to announce the launch of Hypercorp Energy Solutions (“Hypercorp”), a new energy services initiative that operates alongside Hypercharge Networks and expands the Company’s focus beyond EV charging into the approximately $40 billion USD global battery energy storage market.

Hypercorp is being developed as an advanced energy platform designed to help commercial, fleet, and multi-family property owners generate, store, and optimize energy delivery. The initiative brings together battery energy storage systems (“BESS”), which store electricity for later use, advanced energy management software, and professional services into a single, integrated offering intended to address infrastructure constraints, rising electricity costs, and growing electrification demand.

The initial launch will focus on Hypercharge’s established customer base, representing more than 500 active sites across North America. By working directly with existing customers, Hypercorp aims to deliver bundled energy storage and management solutions tailored to site-specific electrical capacity, utility limitations, and operational objectives. This approach is intended to enable customers to deploy additional EV charging and other high-capacity electrical equipment, reduce operating costs, and improve site resilience through a scalable, stackable energy architecture.

The initiative builds on Hypercharge’s real-world experience deploying battery-integrated solutions in North America, including the first ever deployment of XCharge North America’s GridLink battery-integrated DC fast charging stations in Canada through Hypercharge, and dynamic load optimization across active customer sites. Hypercorp is being developed to build on this foundation through an energy management platform under development that is intended to coordinate charging, storage, and site-level energy use.

“With electricity demand forecasted to significantly increase across every region, our customers need more than just a plug; they need a resilient energy strategy,” said David Bibby, President & CEO of Hypercharge. “By bundling intelligent storage with our EV charging solutions, we are moving Hypercharge to the centre of the energy transition, allowing our clients to grow with confidence while we build a more scalable, recurring revenue base.”

“Infrastructure capacity constraints shouldn't define what is possible for your business,” said Matt MacWilliam, Senior Manager, Solutions Design. “We’re excited to expand our platform to synchronize energy storage and sophisticated software control so customers can scale electrification at their own pace, on their own terms.”

Hypercorp Energy Solutions Overview

Hypercorp Energy Solutions is being developed as an integrated energy platform that combines storage, software, and services to support electrification at constrained sites.

Equion™ Energy Management Platform

Equion™ Energy Management enables properties to add EV charging and other high-capacity electrical systems, including heat pumps, without overwhelming existing electrical infrastructure. By combining smart controls with real-time site monitoring, Equion™ allows load to follow what a building can safely deliver and what operators intend to spend on power. The platform is being developed to support participation in demand response and time-of-day pricing programs, including automated demand response (ADR), enabling customers to align infrastructure investments with utility incentives and tariff structures.

Circuit-based load optimization to coordinate power delivery across multiple chargers on a single circuit.

to coordinate power delivery across multiple chargers on a single circuit. Dynamic load optimization using real-time building load monitoring to adjust charging output based on available electrical capacity.

using real-time building load monitoring to adjust charging output based on available electrical capacity. Intelligent energy dispatch designed to align charging, storage, and building loads with time-of-use pricing and operational priorities.



Energy Storage Hardware

Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) paired with intelligent management solutions to support peak shaving, time-of-use optimization, and EV charging load support, enabling sites to manage demand without costly electrical upgrades.



Software and Services

Management and analytics software with forecasting and optimization, intended to provide portfolio-level visibility, performance insights, and decision support, with future readiness for virtual power plant participation and broader grid services.

with forecasting and optimization, intended to provide portfolio-level visibility, performance insights, and decision support, with future readiness for virtual power plant participation and broader grid services. Professional services including energy assessments, site design, turnkey installation and permitting, 24/7 monitoring, and proactive maintenance.

Business Model and Growth Focus

Hypercorp will maintain an asset-light model by partnering with leading BESS and other energy solution providers rather than manufacturing. Revenue will be driven by higher-margin SaaS revenue from the Equion™ platform, equipment financing, professional services, and future energy arbitrage opportunities.

Regulatory Information

Hypercorp is being developed as an initiative within Hypercharge Networks Corp. and is expected to use Hypercharge’s existing teams, systems, and resources. There is no change to the public issuer or its listing status.

Corporate Secretary Change

The Company also announces that Diana Mark is retiring from her role as Corporate Secretary of Hypercharge, effective January 7, 2026. The Board of Directors extends its sincere appreciation to Mrs. Mark for her dedicated service and meaningful contributions to the Company.

Stephanie Sharma has been appointed Corporate Secretary of Hypercharge, effective January 7, 2026.

Ms. Sharma brings extensive corporate governance and public company administration experience, with a career covering TSX-, CBOE-, TSXV-, and CSE-listed issuers across the mining, technology, and financial services sectors. She has held progressively senior roles supporting boards of directors, overseeing continuous disclosure compliance, managing corporate records, and coordinating corporate filings across Canadian and U.S. jurisdictions.

About Hypercorp Energy Solutions

Hypercorp Energy Solutions is an advanced energy platform initiative under development by Hypercharge Networks Corp. that is intended to design and deliver comprehensive energy systems to help customers generate, store, and optimize power. The planned portfolio spans battery energy storage, advanced energy management software, and turnkey services from audits and design to installation and proactive support. Learn more: https://hypercorpenergy.com

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC; OTC: HCNWF; FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to offering seamless, simple solutions including industry-leading hardware, innovative and integrated software, and comprehensive services, backed by a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/.

