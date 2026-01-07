TappAlpha and Tuttle Capital Launch the T² Lift™ Series with TSYX and TDAX — Light-Leverage Versions of TSPY and TDAQ Designed to Offer 30% More Exposure to Growth + Income





SEATTLE, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TappAlpha and Tuttle Capital Management, two innovators in ETF design, today jointly announced the launch of the T² Lift™ Series — a new line of ETFs seeking to offer light-leverage exposure to the daily income and growth strategies behind TSPY and TDAQ.

The T² Lift™ Series aims to give investors 30% more exposure to the same daily growth and income strategies used in TSPY (S&P 500) and TDAQ (Nasdaq-100) — two of the fastest-growing ETFs in the market. These new funds use the same rules-based daily options approach, now with a light-leverage boost designed to increase both income potential and market participation.

“Investors have been asking for a way to increase exposure to the TSPY and TDAQ strategy without reinventing the wheel,” said Si Katara, Founder and CEO at TappAlpha. “The T² Lift Series does exactly that — same philosophy, same risk discipline, with 30% more exposure to the growth engines investors already use. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Tuttle Capital Management to bring this next evolution to market.”

“This is a natural partnership,” said Matthew Tuttle, CEO of Tuttle Capital Management. “TappAlpha has built one of the most compelling modern income strategies in the ETF market. We’re excited to help expand that platform into levered solutions for investors who want more exposure.”

What the T² Lift™ Series Offers through TSYX and TDAX

Light-Leverage versions of TSPY and TDAQ

Featuring weekly distributions

30% additional exposure to the underlying equity + daily options overlay

Same engine, same rules-based process, with targeted amplification

Designed for long-term investors seeking greater growth + income potential





About TappAlpha

TappAlpha is a fintech-powered ETF issuer focused on making advanced investment strategies accessible to all investors. By blending innovation with simplicity, TappAlpha delivers solutions designed to unlock income potential and enhance portfolio resilience. Founded in 2023, TappAlpha is committed to making investing simple, actionable, and transparent, always putting investors first.

About Tuttle Capital Management

Tuttle Capital is known for innovative, tactical, and volatility-aware ETF solutions across multiple asset classes, with a history of bringing differentiated concepts to market.

Disclosures

The principal risks affecting shareholders’ investments in the Fund including the risks of the investment strategies of the Index are set forth below. An investment in the Fund is not a bank deposit and is not insured or guaranteed by the FDIC or any government agency. The Fund’s Shares will change in value, and you could lose money by investing in the Fund. The Fund may not achieve its investment objectives.

ETFs are subject to additional risks that do not apply to conventional mutual funds, including the risks that the market price of an ETF’s shares may trade at a premium or discount to its net asset value, an active secondary trading market may not develop or be maintained, or trading may be halted by the exchange in which they trade, which may impact a Fund’s ability to sell its shares. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. The Fund’s shares will change in value, and you could lose money by investing in the Fund. The Fund may not achieve its investment objectives. The Fund invests in options contracts that are based on the value of the Index, including NDX options. This subjects the Fund to certain of the same risks as if it owned shares of companies that comprised the Index, even though it does not own shares of companies in the Index. The Fund will have exposure to declines in the Index. The Fund is subject to potential losses if the Index loses value, which may not be offset by income received by the Fund. By virtue of the Fund’s investments in options contracts that are based on the value of the Index, the Fund may also be subject to an indirect investment risk, an index trading risk & a Nasdaq 100 Index Risk.

To the extent that the Fund invests in other ETFs or investment companies, the value of an investment in the Fund is based on the performance of the underlying funds in which the Fund invests and the allocation of its assets among those ETFs or investment companies. The Fund may incur high portfolio turnover to manage the Fund’s investment exposure. The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the 1940 Act. As a result, the Fund is only limited as to the percentage of its assets which may be invested in the securities of any one issuer by the diversification requirements imposed by the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”). A decline in the value of an investment in a single issuer could cause a Fund’s overall value to decline to a greater degree than if the Fund held a more diversified portfolio. For more information about the risks of investing in this Fund, please see the prospectus.

The SPDR® S&P 500® ETF Trust. The SPDR® S&P 500® ETF Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500® Index (the “Index”).

The S&P 500® Index. The S&P 500® Index is a widely recognized benchmark index that tracks the performance of 500 of the largest U.S.- based companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq. These companies represent approximately 80% of the total U.S. equities market by capitalization, making it a large-cap index. The S&P 500® Index includes 500 selected companies, all of which are listed on national stock exchanges and spans a broad range of major sectors. The five largest sectors in the Index as of December 29, 2023 were information technology, financials, healthcare, consumer discretionary and industrials. This distribution can vary over time as the market value of these sectors change. Regarding volatility, the S&P 500® Index, like all market indices, has experienced periods of significant daily price movements. However, the specific degree of volatility can vary and is subject to change based on overall market conditions. Despite these periods of volatility, the Index has shown long-term growth over its history.



The Invesco QQQ Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100® Index (the “Index”).



The Nasdaq-100® Index is a widely recognized benchmark index that tracks the performance of 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. These companies represent a broad range of industries, with a notable concentration in technology-related sectors. The Index is market-capitalization weighted and includes companies across sectors such as information technology, consumer discretionary, communication services, healthcare, and industrials. As of December 31, 2023, the five largest sectors in the Index were information technology, consumer discretionary, communication services, healthcare, and industrials. The composition of the Index can change over time due to market capitalization shifts, periodic rebalancing, and company eligibility changes.

Regarding volatility, the Nasdaq-100® Index, like all market indices, has experienced periods of significant daily price movements. Its higher concentration in growth-oriented and technology-related companies can contribute to greater short-term volatility compared to more diversified indices. Despite these fluctuations, the Index has demonstrated strong long-term performance over its history.

Due to the short time until their expiration, 0DTE options are more sensitive to sudden price movements and market volatility than options with more time until expiration. Because of this, the timing of trades utilizing 0DTE options becomes more critical. Even a slight delay in the execution of 0DTE trades can significantly impact the outcome of the trade. 0DTE options may also suffer from low liquidity, making it more difficult for the Fund to enter into its positions each morning at desired prices. The bid-ask spreads on 0DTE options can be wider than with traditional options, increasing the Fund's transaction costs and negatively affecting its returns. These risks may negatively impact the performance of the fund.

As of the date of this prospectus, the Fund has no operating history and currently has fewer assets than larger funds. Like other new funds, large inflows and outflows may impact the Fund’s market exposure for limited periods of time. This impact may be positive or negative, depending on the direction of market movement during the period affected. The Fund may incur high portfolio turnover to manage the Fund’s investment exposure. Additionally, active market trading of the Fund’s Shares may cause more frequent creation or redemption activities that could, in certain circumstances, increase the number of portfolio transactions. High levels of portfolio transactions increase brokerage and other transaction costs and may result in increased taxable capital gains. Each of these factors could have a negative impact on the performance of the Fund.

You could lose money by investing in the Fund and the Fund may not achieve its investment objectives.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the ETFs identified on this site. This and other important information about the Fund are contained in the prospectus, which can be obtained on this site or by calling (844) 403-2888. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

