Sotera Health to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CLEVELAND, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotera Health Company (“Sotera Health” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SHC), a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions, lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry, today announced that management will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 12, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time. Company representatives will also participate in investor meetings during the conference.

A live webcast of the presentation, along with accompanying materials, will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at Presentation & Events | Sotera Health . A replay will be available within 48 hours following the presentation and will remain archived on the Company's website.

About Sotera Health:

Sotera Health Company is a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry. Sotera Health goes to market through three businesses – Sterigenics®, Nordion® and Nelson Labs®. Sotera Health is committed to its mission, Safeguarding Global Health®.

Updates on matters relevant to investors are available in the Investor Relations section of our website at Investor Relations | Sotera Health. Developments related to Ethylene Oxide are available at Ethylene Oxide | Sotera Health.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS:

Jason Peterson

Vice President, Investor Relations

IR@soterahealth.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kristin Gibbs

Chief Marketing Officer

kgibbs@soterahealth.com

Source: Sotera Health Company