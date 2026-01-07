Orthopedic Braces Market Size to Hit USD 7.45 Billion by 2033, Growing at a CAGR of 5.62% - SNS Insider

Austin, Texas, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orthopedic Braces Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the Orthopedic Braces Market is estimated at USD 4.82 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 7.45 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.62% during the forecast period of 2026–2033.

The increasing incidence of osteoarthritis, ligament injuries, post-surgical rehabilitation needs, and age-related mobility disorders is significantly contributing to market growth. Orthopedic braces are widely used for injury prevention, pain management, and functional support across sports medicine, trauma care, and chronic orthopedic conditions. Advancements in lightweight materials, customizable designs, and improved biomechanical support are further enhancing product adoption across clinical and homecare settings.





U.S. Orthopedic Braces Market Analysis:

The U.S. Orthopedic Braces Market size is estimated at USD 1.39 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.12 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 5.39% during 2026–2033.

Market growth in the U.S. is supported by a high prevalence of sports injuries, strong reimbursement frameworks, and widespread availability of advanced orthopedic care facilities. The rising number of outpatient orthopedic procedures and increasing adoption of preventive bracing solutions among athletes and the aging population continue to drive sustained demand across the country.

High Cost and Limited Reimbursement Policies is Restraining Adoption Globally

Customized orthopedic braces with cutting-edge technologies are too costly for low-income communities. Access to preventative or non-surgical care is also restricted by inadequate health coverage provided by medical insurance companies. Growth is further hampered by low awareness in poorer nations and the availability of less expensive alternatives, such as generic braces. Patient non-compliance is frequently caused by pain, discomfort during prolonged usage, and necessary replacement, which restricts therapeutic utilization.

Orthopedic Braces Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 4.82 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 7.45 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.62% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Orthopedic Braces Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

Knee Braces dominated the Orthopedic Braces Market with a 42.30% share in 2025 due to their wide popularity for post-surgery recovery and sports injury treatments, as well as for arthritis management. Foot and Ankle Braces emerged as the fastest-growing segment, registering a CAGR of 8.90% as a result of rising incidence of sprains, fractures and diabetic foot ulcers coupled with increasing penetration in sports and physical therapy sector.

By Application

Ligament Injury accounted for the largest market share at 36.80% in 2025 owing to sports induced trauma and growing geriatric population who are susceptible to joint instability. Post-Operative Rehabilitation exhibited the fastest growth, expanding at a CAGR of 10.16% owing to their efficiency in ensuring joint alignment, promoting mobility and reducing recovery time following surgeries.

By Type

Soft & Elastic Braces led the market with a 48.70% share in 2025 as they are more comfortable, flexible and cheaper option for mild to moderate orthopedic conditions. These are great for day use and light support. Hinged Braces are projected to grow the fastest with a CAGR of 9.40% as they provide better stability and range-of-motion control, and offer protection during post-surgical recuperation and sports activities for moderate-to-severe musculoskeletal injuries.

By End-User

Hospitals & Surgical Centers dominated with a 46.20% share in 2025 as they carry out high volume of surgeries and post-surgical care that needs braces to recuperate. Orthopaedic Clinics are anticipated to record the highest growth rate, at a CAGR of 9.70% on account of rising outpatient visits, provision for specialized musculoskeletal care and preference for noninvasive treatments.

Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America dominated the Orthopedic Braces Market and accounted for 42.36% of revenue share, this leadership is due to the well-developed health care infrastructure, high expenditure on health, presence of major manufacturers. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the Orthopedic Braces Market over 2026-2033, with a projected CAGR of 6.20% due to strong prevalence of sports injuries and growing elderly population are driving the growth in Asia-Pacific.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Orthopedic Braces Market Report are

DJO, LLC

Zimmer Biomet

Medtronic

Stryker Corporation

Össur

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Globus Medical

OTTOBOCK

AC Mould Engineering Limited

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

BSN medical

Becker Orthopedic

OPPO MEDICAL INC

Langer Biomechanics

Frank Stubbs Company Inc.

DeRoyal Industries, Inc

Ascent Meditech Limited

Alcare Co., Ltd

3M Company

Bauerfeind AG

Recent Developments:

In January 2024 , DJO launched the DonJoy ROAM Advanced Knee Brace with enhanced joint-unloading technology to aid osteoarthritis patients, offering superior mobility, comfort, and support, thereby strengthening its presence in the orthopedic braces and rehabilitation market segment.

, DJO launched the DonJoy ROAM Advanced Knee Brace with enhanced joint-unloading technology to aid osteoarthritis patients, offering superior mobility, comfort, and support, thereby strengthening its presence in the orthopedic braces and rehabilitation market segment. In January 2025, Zimmer Biomet acquired Paragon 28 for USD 1.1 billion, significantly expanding its foot, ankle, and trauma portfolio while enhancing innovation, product diversification, and global competitiveness within the orthopedic braces and mobility solutions market.

Key Orthopedic Braces Market Segments

By Product

Knee Braces

Foot and Ankle Braces

Upper Extremity Braces

Others

By Application

Ligament Injury

Preventive Care

Post-Operative Rehabilitation

Osteoarthritis

Others

By Type

Soft & Elastic Braces

Hinged Braces

Hard Braces

By End-User

Orthopaedic Clinics

Hospitals & Surgical Centers

Others

