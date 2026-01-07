KLC ALERT: Shareholder Justice Law Firm Julie & Holleman LLP Is Investigating KinderCare’s Directors and Officers for Potential Wrongdoing

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Julie & Holleman LLP, whose attorneys have helped recover hundreds of millions of dollars and secured extensive governance reforms, is investigating potential claims against KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. (NYSE: KLC) insiders in connection with losses suffered by the company’s stockholders.

According to court filings, KinderCare failed to disclose numerous problems with its business in documents filed with the SEC in connection with the company’s initial public offering. Among other things, a complaint alleges that KinderCare failed to disclose a history of child neglect, safety issues, and regulatory risks tied to the company’s operations.

When the truth emerged, KinderCare’s stock plummeted.

Julie & Holleman, whose attorneys have helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars in prior cases, is investigating legal claims against KinderCare, its executives, and potentially also the company’s board of directors in connection with the alleged fraud.

