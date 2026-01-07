LRN ALERT: Shareholder Justice Law Firm Julie & Holleman LLP Is Investigating Stride, Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Potential Wrongdoing

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Julie & Holleman LLP, whose attorneys have helped recover hundreds of millions of dollars and secured extensive governance reforms, is investigating potential claims against Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) insiders in connection with losses suffered by the company’s stockholders.

For a free consultation, please visit https://julieholleman.com/stride-inc/ or contact partner Scott Holleman at (929) 415-1020 or by email at scott@julieholleman.com.

According to court filings, Stride and its executives engaged in a massive cover-up, failing to disclose numerous problems about the company’s business performance and prospects. Among other things, a complaint alleges that Stride failed to disclose information regarding inflated enrollment figures (including alleged retention of “ghost students”), purportedly to secure state funding, insufficient compliance with statutory staffing requirements and other regulatory obligations, and slowdowns in enrollment, declines in customer experience, and increasing withdrawal rates.

When the truth emerged, Stride’s stock plummeted.

Julie & Holleman, whose attorneys have helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars in prior cases, is investigating legal claims against Stride, its executives, and potentially also the company’s board of directors in connection with the alleged fraud.

For more information, please contact the firm at https://julieholleman.com/stride-inc/, by email at scott@julieholleman.com, or by telephone at (929) 415-1020.

FIRM INFORMATION

Julie & Holleman is a boutique law firm that focuses on shareholder litigation, including derivative actions, mergers and acquisitions cases, securities fraud class actions, and corporate investigations. The firm’s attorneys litigate in state and federal courts across the nation and have helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved companies and their shareholders. For more information about the firm, please visit www.julieholleman.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

Julie & Holleman LLP

W. Scott Holleman, Esq.

157 East 86th Street

4th Floor

New York, NY 10028

(929) 415-1020

www.julieholleman.com