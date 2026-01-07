Emergent BioSolutions to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 14, 2026

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) announced today that Joe Papa, president and chief executive officer, will provide a company presentation during the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 14, 2026 at 5:15 PM PST.

The audio link for Emergent’s session may be accessed here and will be live for up to 30 days.

The Company’s slides will be made available at the time of the presentation on the Investors section of the Emergent website.

About Emergent BioSolutions

At Emergent, our mission is to protect and save lives. For over 25 years, we’ve been at work preparing those entrusted with protecting public health. We deliver protective and life-saving solutions for health threats like smallpox, mpox, botulism, Ebola, anthrax and opioid overdose emergencies. To learn more about how we help prepare communities around the world for today’s health challenges and tomorrow’s threats, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Investor Contact:

Richard S. Lindahl

Executive Vice President, CFO

lindahlr@ebsi.com

Media Contact:

Assal Hellmer

Vice President, Communications

mediarelations@ebsi.com