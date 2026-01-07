Mobiquity Technologies and Context Networks Deployed at WarHorse Gaming for Real-Time, Intelligent Advertising and Analytics Across Gaming Floors

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WarHorse Gaming announced today it has deployed Context Networks’ Contextual Promotions Media Network™ (CPMN™) powered by Mobiquity Technologies’ (OTCQB: MOBQ) next-generation advertising and data intelligence solutions across two WarHorse Casino properties in Nebraska. The agreement was sold through Context Networks’ established reseller, NRT Technology.

The deployment brings Context Networks’ full-stack, end-to-end advertising and analytics platform into gaming environments, enabling WarHorse Gaming to operate as a digital publisher while creating incremental, tax-efficient, non-gaming revenue. Powered by Mobiquity’s advanced advertising technology, the CPMN™ delivers transparent, compliant, and measurable brand experiences across in-venue guest touchpoints enhancing core gaming operations.

NRT Technology’s hardware and systems are already widely deployed across the casino floors. This relationship activates the Context Networks media network across player user interface devices on slot machines, financial kiosks, digital signage displays, table game signs, mobile loyalty app, and other guest-facing touchpoints without new capital investment, accelerating deployment while maintaining compliance, transparency, and operational continuity.

“WarHorse is exactly the type of operator the CPMN was built for,” said Matthew Olden, CEO of Context Networks. “This deployment allows WarHorse to unlock the economic value of its floor as media while preserving the integrity of the guest experience and the gaming environment.”

WarHorse Gaming operates two major gaming destinations in Nebraska, with flagship properties in Lincoln and Omaha that serve as premier gaming and entertainment venues for patrons across the region. Together, the properties feature thousands of gaming machines, multiple dining and entertainment venues, and attract hundreds of thousands of patrons annually.

Under the agreement, Context Networks will activate its platform across guest-facing digital touchpoints, enabling advertising experiences that align with guest behavior, venue context, and moments of engagement throughout the casino visit. The CPMN™ is a purpose-built platform designed to unify digital advertising, verification, and analytics across the gaming industry. The platform allows casino operators to monetize existing infrastructure as media inventory, delivering brand-safe, compliant advertising experiences while maintaining data integrity and regulatory alignment.

Through its Deep Intelligence Marketing (DIM) layer, the CPMN™ enables real-time, context-aware advertising by combining behavioral, geographic, and psychographic signals within a secure, closed-loop framework. Every impression, interaction, and outcome is measured, creating accountability for advertisers and predictable value for operators.

“WarHorse Gaming understands that the casino floor is an opportunity to reach customers in a personal and meaningful way. It is a high-value media channel,” said Dean Julia, CEO of Mobiquity Technologies. “By combining Context Networks’ platform with Mobiquity’s data intelligence and programmatic capabilities, this deployment enables us to deliver highly relevant and personal advertising on-demand that benefits patrons, brands, and operators alike.” The WarHorse installations leverage Context Networks’ integrations with existing casino technology already deployed on the floor, enabling rapid activation without new capital investment. This approach ensures scalability, operational efficiency, and a faster path to monetization.

About WarHorse Gaming

WarHorse Gaming operates premier gaming and entertainment destinations in Nebraska, with flagship casino properties in Lincoln and Omaha. The casinos offer a range of gaming options, including slot machines, table games, sports betting, horse racing, dining, and other amenities for guests. WarHorse Gaming, LLC is a division of Ho-Chunk, Inc., the economic development corporation of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. Ho-Chunk, Inc. oversees the development and operation of the WarHorse Casino properties as part of its broader efforts to support economic activity and employment in the region.

About NRT Technology

Since 1993, NRT Technology has been changing the game as one of the world’s largest payment technology companies in gaming. NRT’s solutions improve efficiency, enhance security, and empower casinos to deliver exceptional guest experiences through the fastest, safest, and smartest financial and engagement technologies in the industry. From the back office to the casino floor, NRT’s innovations have redefined how the gaming world operates. With a commitment to driving performance, maximizing revenue, and exceeding expectations, NRT continues to set - and redefine - the industry standard.

About Context Networks

Context Networks, Inc. is a premier programmatic advertising platform that delivers transparent, secure, and efficient advertising solutions for the global gaming industry. Its flagship Contextual Promotions Media Network™ (CPMN™) provides casino operators and gaming environments with advanced ad-serving capabilities, creating new revenue streams while enhancing guest engagement. The company's platform focuses on key gaming segments: casino, route amusement operators, iGaming, and ATM and Kiosk networks. Through Deep Intelligence Marketing, Context is creating the next evolution of retail media—where every consumer moment can be an extraordinary brand experience. For more information, visit https://www.contextnetworks.net.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: MOBQ) is an advertising and data intelligence company that utilizes AI to deliver programmatic media, audience targeting, and real-time behavioral insights across mobile, CTV, digital out-of-home, social media and in-venue screens. Through its subsidiaries, Advangelists, Mobiquity Networks, Mobiquity.ai and several strategic partnerships, Mobiquity powers innovative campaigns—bridging digital and physical environments to drive engagement through contextually relevant, data-driven advertising.

