Gray Media Names Kristy Santiago as General Manager of KFVS in Cape Girardeau, Missouri

ATLANTA, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media, Inc. has named Kristy Santiago as the next General Manager of KFVS (CBS and CW) in Cape Girardeau, Missouri and WQWQ-LD (Telemundo) in Paducah, Kentucky.

Kristy brings decades of experience in television station management and sales operations. Throughout her career, she has overseen operations for multiple networks across several markets. She was instrumental in launching a number of Telemundo, CW and FOX affiliations.

Most recently, Kristy served as General Manager of KION (CBS), KMUV (Telemundo), KCBA (CW) in Monterey, CA. She also served in leadership positions in Grand Junction, CO and Palm Springs, CA.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Kristy has been active in both industry and community organizations. She has served on Boards including the California Broadcasters Association, Girls Inc. and Goodwill Central Coast.

Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The company is the nation's largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 37 percent of US television households.

