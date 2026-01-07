Freshworks Appoints Kady Srinivasan as Chief Marketing Officer

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks (NASDAQ: FRSH), today announced Kady Srinivasan has joined as its Chief Marketing Officer, bringing over 15 years of leadership experience driving large-scale marketing transformations at high-growth SaaS companies. Srinivasan will lead Freshworks' global marketing strategy to amplify the company's mission to deliver exceptional customer and employee experiences with uncomplicated service software. Srinivasan will report to Mika Yamamoto, who serves as Freshworks' Chief Integrated Customer Growth Officer, and continues to oversee Marketing, Customer Support, and the Small Business and Commercial Sales and Customer Success organizations.

“Kady’s mix of experience is a strong fit for Freshworks," said Yamamoto. "She has successfully led large-scale, sustained marketing transformations and built high-performing global marketing engines that drive predictable, measurable growth across PLG, inbound, and enterprise go-to-market models. On top of her exceptional leadership qualities and proven business results, Kady upholds our value of putting customer needs at the center of brand building.”

Srinivasan most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer at You.com , an AI search infrastructure company, and Lightspeed Commerce, Inc. (NYSE: LSPD), a payments platform provider. During her tenure at Lightspeed, she doubled market share in key regions, quadrupled marketing efficiency, and helped drive 25% year-over-year growth at scale, leading the company to achieve its first profitable quarter in two decades. Prior to Lightspeed, she served as SVP, Global Head of Marketing at Klaviyo and as Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Revenue Officer at Owlet Baby Care.

"I'm thrilled to join Freshworks at this pivotal moment where AI defines the future of service," said Srinivasan. "Freshworks is uniquely positioned to lead this shift by delivering uncomplicated, AI-assisted solutions that cut through complexity and genuinely serve the customer. I look forward to working with this talented team to amplify our brand and accelerate growth through this efficient and superior path."

Srinivasan is currently a Venture Advisor at Relay Ventures and an advisor to high growth AI startups such as HighTouch and Doss. She holds an MBA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a BE from RV College of Engineering.

