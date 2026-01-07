Protara Therapeutics to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TARA), a clinical-stage company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases, today announced that management will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at 3:45 pm PT in San Francisco.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed by visiting the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s website: https://ir.protaratx.com. The webcast will be archived for a limited time following the presentation.

About Protara Therapeutics, Inc.

Protara is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to advancing transformative therapies for people with cancer and rare diseases. Protara’s portfolio includes its lead candidate, TARA-002, an investigational cell-based therapy in development for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) and lymphatic malformations (LMs). The Company is evaluating TARA-002 in an ongoing Phase 2 trial in NMIBC patients with carcinoma in situ (CIS) who are unresponsive or naïve to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin, as well as a Phase 2 trial in pediatric patients with LMs. Additionally, Protara is developing IV Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement for patients on parenteral nutrition who are otherwise unable to meet their choline needs via oral or enteral routes. For more information, visit www.protaratx.com.

Company Contact:

Justine O'Malley

Protara Therapeutics

Justine.OMalley@protaratx.com

646-817-2836