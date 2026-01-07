Imbria Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of IMPROVE-DiCE Phase 2a Data in Circulation, Demonstrating Ninerafaxstat as a Potential First-in-Class Therapy Targeting Cardiac Energetics in Cardiometabolic Disease

Data provide first human validation of cardiac energetics modulation as a therapeutic target in cardiometabolic heart disease, including heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF)

In IMPROVE-DiCE, treatment with ninerafaxstat was associated with improvements in cardiac energetics, systolic reserve function, exercise capacity, and heart failure symptoms

BOSTON, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imbria Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Imbria”), a clinical-stage company developing transformational cardiovascular disease therapeutics, today announced that full results from the Phase 2a IMPROVE-DiCE clinical trial of ninerafaxstat have been published in Circulation, one of the world’s leading cardiovascular research journals. The peer-reviewed data demonstrated that treatment with ninerafaxstat was associated with improvements in myocardial energy metabolism, enhanced cardiac function, and favorable tolerability in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), obesity, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF).

“People with diabetes and obesity who develop HFpEF often struggle with fatigue and shortness of breath. Available treatment options remain limited and do not adequately address the fundamental energetic deficits driving this disease,” said Oliver Rider, MRCP(UK), DPhil (Oxon), principal investigator of the IMPROVE-DiCE trial and Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine, University of Oxford. “The significant improvements in cardiac energy metabolism and exercise capacity seen with ninerafaxstat are encouraging and support further investigation of this promising new therapeutic approach.”

IMPROVE-DiCE was a two-part, open-label Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, and mechanistic effects of ninerafaxstat in patients with metabolic conditions known to impair cardiac energetics (e.g., T2DM, obesity, and HFpEF). The trial employed advanced, multi-modal cardiac imaging, including multi-nuclear MR spectroscopy and exercise stress imaging, to directly quantify myocardial energetics, metabolism, and cardiac functional reserve at baseline and after 12 weeks of treatment.

Patients exhibited markedly impaired cardiac energetics at baseline, measured by the phosphocreatine to ATP (PCr/ATP) ratio. Treatment with ninerafaxstat resulted in a significant improvement in this ratio, meeting the trial’s primary endpoint and validating the underlying mechanistic hypothesis. Ninerafaxstat is one of the few pharmacological interventions shown to improve energetics in any form of heart failure, and one of the first to do so in HFpEF.

In patients with cardiometabolic HFpEF, 12 weeks of treatment with ninerafaxstat was associated with:

Significant improvements in systolic augmentation during exercise, a central feature of HFpEF, including: ~188% mean increase in left ventricular (LV) stroke volume augmentation (p=0.04) ~42% mean increase in LV cardiac output augmentation (p=0.04)

Improvements in patient-reported symptoms, including: Significant improvement in Patient Global Impression of Disease Severity (p=0.0143) Reduced heart failure symptom burden, measured by physician-reported NYHA class (p=0.04)

Improved functional capacity, including: A significant increase in six-minute walk distance (6MWD) by ~14 m (p=0.02)



Ninerafaxstat was generally well tolerated across both parts of the trial. No adverse changes were observed in blood glucose, heart rate, blood pressure, heart rhythm, or left ventricular ejection fraction.

“The IMPROVE-DiCE trial provides novel human evidence that ninerafaxstat has the potential to improve how patients with metabolic diseases such as HFpEF feel and function,” said Albert Kim, MD, PhD, FACC, FHRS, Chief Medical Officer of Imbria. “These data build on our mechanistic findings in patients with non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and further strengthen the rationale for directly targeting impaired cardiac energetics. We look forward to advancing clinical development in HFpEF while continuing our ongoing Phase 2b FORTITUDE-HCM clinical trial.”

The IMPROVE-DiCE trial results further support ninerafaxstat as a promising therapy that directly targets myocardial energy deficiency, with potential to improve myocardial metabolism, energetics, and function in patients with cardiometabolic heart disease. The full trial results and supplementary analyses are available in Circulation: https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.125.074041

About Ninerafaxstat

Ninerafaxstat is an innovative treatment under development for cardiac diseases characterized by an imbalance of energy supply and demand in the heart. To maintain normal function, the heart requires substantial amounts of energy, which is produced primarily by the mitochondria in the form of ATP. The heart uses two main sources of fuel for energy generation: fatty acids and glucose. Ninerafaxstat, a partial fatty acid oxidation (pFOX) inhibitor, acts to shift the heart’s preference from fatty acids towards glucose. This shift in metabolism leads to more efficient mitochondrial energy generation with the potential for improved cardiac function both at rest and during exercise.

About IMPROVE-DiCE

IMPROVE-DiCE is the first clinical trial utilizing multi-nuclear spectroscopy, including state-of-the-art hyperpolarized MR spectroscopy, and MRI to quantify the cardiac energetic, metabolic and functional responses to an investigational metabolic modulator in cardiovascular disease. It is a two-part, Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the safety, tolerability and pharmacodynamic effects of ninerafaxstat. Part 1 enrolled pre-HFpEF patients with type 2 diabetes and obesity and demonstrated normalization of cardiac energetics, significant reduction in cardiac steatosis and improvements in left ventricular diastolic filling rate. The results of Part 1 were presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in August 2022. Part 2 of IMPROVE-DiCE enrolled symptomatic patients with cardiometabolic HFpEF and assessed the impact of ninerafaxstat on cardiac energetics, cardiac reserve function, exercise capacity and heart failure symptoms was presented at ACC.25. The trial was conducted at the Oxford Centre for Clinical Magnetic Resonance Research (OCMR), Radcliffe Department of Medicine at the University of Oxford, UK and was led by Professor Oliver Rider. For more information, please visit http://www.clinicaltrials.gov (Identifier: NCT04826159).

About heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF)

Over half of all patients with heart failure have preserved ejection fraction, a clinical syndrome characterized by an inability of the heart to pump blood adequately to the body without pathological increases in filling pressures at rest or during exertion. As with other forms of heart failure, HFpEF is associated with cardiac energy deficiency resulting from impaired mitochondrial energy generation. This leads to impaired cardiac functional reserve on exertion and is associated with exercise-induced pulmonary congestion, resulting in hallmark heart failure symptoms of exertional breathlessness, fatigue, and markedly reduced exercise capacity leading to severe impairment in quality of life. Despite being associated with severe morbidity and mortality, HFpEF has few evidence-based therapies. Within the clinical syndrome of HFpEF, the cardiometabolic HFpEF phenotype, in which chronic cardiometabolic stress resulting from type 2 diabetes and obesity are key drivers of heart failure pathophysiology, is rapidly emerging as the most prevalent form.

About Imbria

Imbria Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage company developing transformational cardiovascular disease therapeutics by targeting cardiac energy metabolism. The company’s focus is ninerafaxstat, a differentiated, first-in-class cardiovascular therapy. A pipeline-in-a-pill, it has broad potential utility by improving cardiac energetics without adverse effects on heart rate, rhythm, left ventricular ejection fraction, or blood pressure. The FORTITUDE-HCM (NCT07023614), Phase 2b clinical trial is addressing non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (nHCM), a debilitating disease with no currently approved treatments. Based in the Boston area, Imbria is backed by a leading syndicate of investors, including RA Capital, SV Health Investors, Deep Track Capital, Catalio Capital Management, AXA IM Alts, AN Ventures, and Cytokinetics. For more, visit www.imbria.com.

