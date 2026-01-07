Tune Clinical Aesthetics Introduces True Zero™ Laser Hair Removal in Chennai

Chennai, India, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



There is a certain quiet fatigue that comes with hair removal. The heat. The irritation. The endless cycle of waxing appointments, razor bumps, and skin that never quite feels settled. True Zero™ was designed with that fatigue in mind.



Tune Clinical Aesthetics has introduced True Zero™, a new laser hair removal protocol now available at its Chennai clinic. The treatment is built around a simple idea: hair reduction should be effective, but it should also be calm. Measured. Considerate of Indian skin, rather than demanding endurance from it.



True Zero™ is a heat-controlled, pain-minimised laser system developed specifically for melanin-rich skin tones. Instead of pushing aggressive energy and managing the aftermath later, the system works by regulating temperature and pulse delivery in real time. The result is a treatment that feels noticeably gentler, with less post-procedure irritation and virtually no downtime.



Rather than offering a single, fixed setting, True Zero™ adapts. Energy levels are personalised based on skin tone, hair thickness, density, and the treatment area. This precision matters. Indian skin is more prone to tanning and pigmentation, and small miscalculations can leave lasting marks. By controlling heat at every step, the protocol prioritises safety without compromising results.



At the heart of True Zero™ is a dual-wavelength laser platform using 755 nm and 1064 nm technology. The shorter wavelength allows effective treatment of finer, more superficial hair where appropriate, while the longer wavelength penetrates deeper and is widely regarded as safer for darker skin tones due to lower melanin absorption. This combination allows clinicians to treat a wider range of hair types while maintaining a strong safety margin.



The system also integrates continuous dynamic cooling. The skin is protected before, during, and after each pulse, preventing sudden temperature spikes that are commonly responsible for discomfort and post-treatment redness. What many clients notice first is not what the treatment does, but what it avoids: sharp heat, lingering sensitivity, and recovery time.



With a complete treatment protocol, clients can expect substantial long-term hair reduction, often in the range of 90 to 95 percent. Many report smoother skin within the first few sessions, along with a visible reduction in ingrown hairs and razor bumps. Over time, regrowth becomes finer, more even, and less reactive.



True Zero™ is particularly suited for individuals with sensitive skin, those prone to pigmentation, and anyone seeking a long-term alternative to frequent waxing or shaving. It is designed not as a quick fix, but as a more sustainable approach to hair reduction.



“At Tune, comfort and clinical precision are not add-ons. They are the starting point,” a clinic spokesperson shared. “True Zero™ allows us to deliver effective hair reduction without asking clients to tolerate unnecessary discomfort or risk. It’s about changing the experience, not just the outcome.”



The launch of True Zero™ reflects the clinic’s broader approach to aesthetic care: slower, more intentional, and grounded in medical expertise. Alongside laser hair removal, Tune Clinical Aesthetics offers skin rejuvenation, anti-aging treatments, and Hydra Facial services in Chennai, all guided by personalised protocols rather than one-size-fits-all solutions.



Individuals interested in learning more about True Zero™ laser hair removal can visit the clinic’s website for further details.



About Tune Clinical Aesthetics



Tune Clinical Aesthetics provides evidence-based skin and hair treatments rooted in dermatological expertise. Each treatment plan is tailored to the individual, combining advanced technology with careful clinical judgment to support healthier skin and lasting confidence.



