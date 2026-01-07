Comscore’s Cross-Platform Content Measurement to Service ESPN, Strengthening Audience Insights and Better Illuminating the Value of Its Fanbase (and Programming)

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a global leader in measuring and analyzing consumer behavior, today announced that ESPN will utilize Comscore Content Measurement (CCM) to gain a unified view of how audiences connect with its programming across all platforms.

By leveraging Comscore’s unified, person-level insights spanning linear TV, streaming, digital, and social, ESPN gains a more complete view of its cross-platform audience — enabling the network to better communicate its reach and impact, including potentially to advertisers. The information could also be used to refine content strategy, and differentiate its brand in a competitive media landscape.

ESPN reached 240.4 million people across all its linear network programming, digital footprint, and social accounts in September 2025. While 74.6 million people engaged with ESPN across all its linear networks in September 2025, adding in its digital audience across its owned and operated sites and apps as well as social accounts lift the total audience size by more than 3X (+222%) to 240.4 million people in total*.

“Today’s sports fans aren’t limited to one screen — they interact with content across multiple platforms and moments,” said Steve Bagdasarian, Chief Commercial Officer at Comscore. “Our solution helps ESPN and other top media brands understand and quantify that journey so they can demonstrate their unique value to partners and help maximize the impact of their programming.”

Comscore Content Measurement provides:

A deduplicated view of total reach across linear, CTV, digital, and social

Insight into audience overlap and platform-specific lift

Person-level demographics for content planning and ad sales strategy





This collaboration underscores Comscore’s leadership in delivering cross-platform consumer intelligence that empowers media companies to further unlock the value of their content in an increasingly fragmented media environment.

*Source: Comscore Content Measurement, Custom package representing ESPN Sports programming on ABC on linear TV and ESPN on digital, Total View, Total Cross Platform Audience, TV Live + 7-Days and Total Digital Population, P2+, September 2025

About Comscore

Comscore is a global, trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With an unmatched data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore empowers media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make meaningful business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry’s emerging third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

