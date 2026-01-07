Rezolve Ai to Take Center Stage at NRF 2026 as Agentic Commerce Emerges as Retail’s Next Growth Engine

LONDON, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), a leader in Agentic Commerce and AI-powered customer engagement, today announced its high-profile participation and sponsorship of NRF 2026: Retail's Big Show, one of the world’s most influential retail events, where it will demonstrate how its Brain Suite of AI solutions is transforming retail through conversational AI, visual search, autonomous checkout, and intelligent personalization.

Live Theater Session with Microsoft to Highlight Enterprise-Grade Momentum

Rezolve Ai will join its strategic partners Microsoft and Fashable to present an immersive demonstration of the future of retail fashion, highlighting how retailers can blend real-time personalization and conversational product discovery.

Date/Time: Sunday, January 11, 10:00 AM (20 minutes)

Sunday, January 11, 10:00 AM (20 minutes) Location: Microsoft Booth #4503

Microsoft Booth #4503 Session Title: "Shop Limitless Inspiration: Agentic Commerce Powered By Rezolve Ai, Fashable & Microsoft"



This unique immersive experience will showcase AI-curated outfits rendered on synthetic models personalized to each shopper’s style, body shape, and intent, powered by Rezolve’s visual search and multi-modal AI. The demonstration will highlight how Agentic Commerce can drive higher conversion, larger baskets, fewer returns, and deeper brand loyalty while bringing the in-store experience natively into digital channels.

From Personalization to Autonomous Transactions

Attendees will see how Rezolve’s Ai agents move seamlessly from inspiration to purchase, enabling shoppers to explore curated ensembles, preview AI-generated apparel in motion and interact with avatars that mirror real-world fit and occasion. We believe the result will be a fundamentally new retail journey that replaces friction with intelligence and intent-based automation.

"NRF 2026 represents a pivotal moment for the retail industry," said Daniel M. Wagner, Founder and CEO of Rezolve Ai. "Agentic Commerce will be the defining retail technology in 2026 and retailers are facing unprecedented pressure to deliver personalized, frictionless experiences while driving measurable ROI. Our demonstrations at NRF will show how AI agents can autonomously discover products and complete transactions, fundamentally transforming how consumers shop and how retailers engage with their customers."

Exclusive Executive Roundtables on the Rise of the Intent Economy

Rezolve Ai will host two exclusive roundtable discussions on agentic commerce moderated by Rezolve executives Elizabeth Lachhar and Brendan O'Shaughnessy. The roundtables will explore how retail is evolving beyond traditional search and chatbot experiences into agentic commerce, where AI agents can autonomously discover products, assemble carts, and complete transactions based on customer intent. These discussions will also cover how retailers can modernize their customer journeys with intelligent recommendations, autonomous checkout, and other features to accelerate decisions and drive revenue growth.

Session Title: "The Intent Economy: How AI, Agents, and Real-Time Payments Will Transform How We Buy"

"The Intent Economy: How AI, Agents, and Real-Time Payments Will Transform How We Buy" Moderators: Elizabeth Lachhar, Senior Vice President, Americas, and Brendan O'Shaughnessy, Vice President of Sales, Partnerships

Elizabeth Lachhar, Senior Vice President, Americas, and Brendan O'Shaughnessy, Vice President of Sales, Partnerships Schedule: Session 1: Sunday, January 11, 1:00 PM - 1:30 PM (Elizabeth Lachhar) Session 2: Monday, January 12, 1:00 PM - 1:30 PM (Brendan O'Shaughnessy)





Rezolve Ai Chief Revenue Officer, Crispin Lowery, former Apple, Google, and Microsoft exec with three decades of global retail and tech experience, and Elizabeth Lachhar, Senior Vice President, Americas, who transformed go-to-market strategies across retail and consumer goods at Google and Microsoft, will be in attendance. They can be met at the Rezolve Ai booth (MR2674) on the first floor to discuss retail AI adoption trends and the future of conversational and agentic commerce.

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) (the “Company”) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. The Company’s “Brain Suite” is the world’s first enterprise AI platform built for Agentic Commerce, delivering advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to power search, transact, fulfill, and personalize at global scale. For more information, visit www.rezolve.com.

