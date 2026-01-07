Science 37 Named Finalist in Two Categories for the 2026 SCOPE Awards

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science 37 , the leader in expanding patient access to clinical trials, today announced it has been named a finalist for two prestigious SCOPE Awards: the Participant Engagement Award and the Site Innovation Award . This marks the first time that a single company has been named a finalist for two SCOPE Award categories in the same year.

Driving Engagement Through Community Pharmacies

Science 37 was recognized for the Participant Engagement Award for its “Pharm-to-Trial” partnership with RxE2 . This decentralized vaccine trial model brings research to agricultural U.S. communities by utilizing local pharmacies as trusted access points.

Supported by Science 37’s research-grade nurses and board-certified investigators, this "hub-and-spoke" model removes socioeconomic barriers and leverages local healthcare relationships to improve diversity and data quality.

Redefining the Clinical Trial Site

The nomination for the Site Innovation Award honors Science 37’s Direct-to-Patient Clinical Trial Site, which enables participation directly from patients’ homes. With nationwide reach supported by 50-state medical licensure, the site expands access beyond traditional site boundaries and accelerates enrollment for clinical trial sponsors.

“These nominations reflect our commitment to expanding patient access while delivering operational excellence,” said Tyler Van Horn, Chief Executive Officer of Science 37. “Being the first company recognized in two categories simultaneously is a testament to our team's dedication to making research more accessible and inclusive.”

Final judging will take place at the SCOPE Summit in Orlando, Florida, February 2–5, 2026.

About Science 37

Science 37 accelerates clinical research by expanding patient access to trials, leading to faster approvals and better health outcomes for all. Our solutions empower life sciences companies to reach diverse populations beyond traditional means of conducting clinical research. To learn more, visit www.science37.com or email science37@science37.com .

To view studies that Science 37 is actively recruiting for, please visit https://studies.science37.com/current-studies .

Media Inquiries