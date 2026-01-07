Talisker Engages SGS Canada Inc. for a Preliminary Economic Assessment and Mineral Resource Update on the Bralorne Gold Project

TORONTO, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talisker Resources Ltd. (“Talisker” or the “Company”) (TSX: TSK, OTCQB: TSKFF) is pleased to announce that it has engaged SGS Canada Inc. (“SGS”) to complete a National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) compliant Technical Report incorporating a Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) and Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) for the Bralorne Gold Project. The MRE will update the estimate in the Company’s current Technical Report (completed in 2023) and incorporate an additional 138 drill holes (representing 31,093m of drill core), as well as the depletion of areas already mined by Talisker at the Mustang Mine in 2025. Operations at the Bralorne Gold Project are currently in the commissioning / ramp-up phase. In addition, Talisker has engaged third-party consultants to complete studies regarding mining, infrastructure, process, capital and operation costs, as well as economic studies. The information from these studies will be provided to SGS for review and incorporation in the PEA. The Technical Report with both the MRE and PEA is expected to be completed during Q2 2026.

Terry Harbort, Talisker’s President and CEO, commented: “We are pleased to have engaged a strong multi-disciplinary group such as SGS to conduct our Mineral Resource Estimate update and Preliminary Economic Assessment. The PEA will incorporate design and infrastructure criteria for the expansion of our Mustang Mine and the new Olympus Mine, providing an independent NI 43-101 compliant framework to support our current operations and future growth plans. This is the beginning of an exciting year for Talisker!"

The MRE will be prepared in accordance with Canadian institute of Mining (CIM) Estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Best Practice Guidelines (2019). The Technical Report with the updated MRE will comply with all disclosure requirements for mineral resources set out for NI 43-101. Additionally, the classification of the updated mineral resource will be consistent with CIM Definition Standards - For Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (2014).

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration and development of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker’s flagship asset is the high-grade, fully permitted Bralorne Gold Project where the Company is producing at the Mustang Mine. Talisker projects also include the Ladner Gold Project, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from an historical high-grade producing gold mine and the Spences Bridge Project where the Company has a significant landholding in the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt, and several other early-stage Greenfields projects.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information, including but not limited to: the results and impact of the MRE and PEA and the anticipated timing of the Technical Report. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker’s management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate. In particular, the Company advises that it does not have defined mineral reserves and it has not based its production decision on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability, and, as a result, there may be an increased uncertainty of achieving any particular level of recovery of minerals or the cost of such recovery, including increased risks associated with developing a commercially mineable deposit.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks, title and environmental risks and risks relating to the failure to receive all requisite shareholder and regulatory approvals. Furthermore, historically, projects that are in production without defined mineral reserves have a much higher risk of economic and technical failure. There is no guarantee that production will proceed as anticipated or at all or that anticipated production costs will be achieved.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.