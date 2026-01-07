Picard Medical Announces Conference Participation During J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Week

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Picard Medical, Inc. (NYSE American: PMI) (“Picard” or the “Company”), parent company of SynCardia Systems, LLC, maker of the world’s first total artificial heart approved by both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Health Canada today announced that today announced its attendance at conferences during the week of the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (“JPM week”) including at LifeSci Advisors’ Corporate Access Event and Lifeblood and Goodwin’s CEO-Only MedTech Forum.

Lifeblood and Goodwin’s MedTech CEO-Only Forum

Date: January 12, 2026

Format: Invite-only discussion forum

Location: InterContinental, San Francisco, CA

LifeSci Advisors 15th Annual Corporate Access Event

Date: January 14, 2026

Format: One-on-one meetings

Location: The Beacon Grand, San Francisco, CA

To request an in-person meeting with the Picard Medical management team on Wednesday January 14th, either register at LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event 2026 or contact our LifeSci Partners representative Eric Ribner (eric@lifesciadvisors.com).

About Picard Medical, Inc.

Picard Medical, Inc. is the parent company of SynCardia Systems, LLC (“SynCardia”), the Tucson, Arizona–based leader with the only commercially available total artificial heart technology for patients with end-stage heart failure. SynCardia develops, manufactures, and commercializes the SynCardia Total Artificial Heart (“STAH”), an implantable system that assumes the full functions of a failing or failed human heart. It is the first artificial heart approved by both the FDA and Health Canada, and it remains the only commercially available artificial heart in the United States and Canada. With more than 2,100 implants performed at hospitals across 27 countries, the SynCardia Total Artificial Heart is the most widely used and extensively studied artificial heart in the world. For more information, please visit https://www.syncardia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

