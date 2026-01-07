Luminate Raises $21 Million in Funding to Expand Home Cancer Treatment

GALWAY, IRELAND, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luminate, a healthcare technology company which helps patients to receive cancer treatments at home, has raised $21 million in an expanded Series A round, taking its total funding to date to over $50 million. The round was co-led by ARTIS Ventures and Lachy Groom with participation from Western Alliance Life Sciences alongside existing investors 8VC, Y Combinator, Atlantic Bridge, Faber, SciFounders, and others. The funding round comes amid significant interest from leading health systems in participating in Luminate’s Lotus program to deliver home-based cancer care.

Research suggests that patients undergoing chemotherapy treatment spend 1 in 3 days in hospital. Luminate helps patients spend more time out of the hospital by partnering with the patient’s oncologist and health insurer to move cancer drug infusions to the home. Currently, the company is launching nurse-led home cancer treatments, while working toward FDA approval of several auto-injector and monitoring devices that aim to allow patients to do their own cancer therapy infusions at home.

At-home treatment reduces barriers to care for patients, such as cost of transport, access to childcare, and availability of sick leave or vacation days from work. To maintain safety, Luminate works alongside oncology physicians to identify low-risk patients. Importantly, the company’s Lotus program maintains a direct link between the patient and their oncologist: all drugs delivered are prescribed and dispensed by the patient’s own clinician. For healthcare providers, shifting infusions to the home helps to meet the demand for clinic space caused by rising numbers of cancer cases.

The company plans to use the new funds to launch access to home cancer care at 40 partner oncology clinics before launching its novel patient-led home infusion technology in mid-2026. Clinical studies of the Lotus auto-injector and monitoring technologies, designed to enable patient-led self-administration of some anti-cancer therapies, are expected to begin in the first half of 2026.

Luminate’s home infusion efforts are part of the company’s broader portfolio of cancer care devices aimed at reducing cost of care while improving patient quality of life. The company’s first two products focus on reducing the occurrence of common side effects of cancer drugs: neuropathy and hair loss. These devices, Lilac and Lily, are currently subject to ongoing clinical trials in the US and Europe, with market launch expected in 2027. Luminate reports that data from its multi-center neuropathy prevention trial is expected by the middle of next year.

“Cancer doesn’t need to mean life-changing financial, time, or physical burdens on patients. Luminate’s care model and technology can help providers stay in control of the patient’s treatment while scaling their impact to meet the growing future demand for cancer care. Importantly, we’re doing that while reducing the cost of care to the healthcare system, but most significantly, to the patient,” said Aaron Hannon, CEO and Co-Founder of Luminate. “This fresh injection of funding helps us to capitalize on a growing demand from providers and managed care partners to work with us in delivering better outcomes for patients.”

Commenting on the fundraise, Austin Walne, Senior Partner at ARTIS Ventures said: “Luminate’s novel care delivery model, combined with its suite of devices, represents a significant opportunity to expand access to cancer care while lowering costs for the more than two million patients diagnosed each year. We're proud to continue to support the Luminate team as they execute on this mission.”

Luminate was founded in 2018 by Aaron Hannon, Dr Barbara Oliveira, and Professor Martin O’Halloran when the group was working as medical device researchers at the University of Galway, Ireland. Since then, the team has grown to over 60 people employed in the US and Ireland.

To support its mission, Luminate is actively recruiting for roles in software development, electronics, clinical research, mechanical design, and manufacturing to join the team at its Galway office, and for oncology nurses, pharmacists, and healthcare administrators to join its remote US workforce.

ABOUT LUMINATE

Headquartered in Galway, Ireland, and with offices in Chicago, San Antonio, and Omaha, Luminate is building an ecosystem of services and technologies designed to enable patients to receive cancer treatment at home. From the beginning, the company’s vision has been clear: “To help people live through and after cancer, not just survive”. Backed by leading investors including Artis Ventures, Metaplanet, Lachy Groom, 8VC, Bridge Bank, Atlantic Bridge, SciFounders, Faber, Y Combinator, Elkstone, Gaingels, Pareto and Lynett Capital, Luminate is committed to accelerating a future where cancer care happens at home. For more information, visit www.luminatemed.com.

ABOUT ARTIS

ARTIS Ventures (AV) is guided by a singular belief: that the future of the human condition can be made more resilient through the bold application of frontier technologies. Notable companies the firm has backed at the earliest stages include Stemcentrx (acquired by Abbvie), Palantir (IPO), YouTube (acquired by Google), Unnatural Products (UNP), Outpace Bio, Cohesity, SEED, Tessera Therapeutics, Eko, Conceivable Life Sciences, and many more. For more information, visit www.av.co or email contact@av.co.

ABOUT LACHY GROOM

Lachy Groom is an entrepreneur and investor. He was an early employee at Stripe and is a co-founder of Physical Intelligence. He has invested in over 200 companies including OpenAI, Anduril, Ramp, Notion, Sigma, and Zepto.

ABOUT WESTERN ALLIANCE LIFE SCIENCES

Western Alliance Bank’s Life Sciences Team is a part of the Innovation Banking Group, a national banking group within Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC. Western Alliance Life Sciences delivers tailored financial lending solutions across all life sciences verticals to innovators nationwide as they bring their products from lab to market, backed by outstanding service. Experienced, knowledgeable relationship managers understand the unique challenges and opportunities life science companies face in all stages of their growth trajectory and provide sophisticated products and services that make a difference. The Life Sciences Team is part of Western Alliance Bancorporation, which has $90 billion in assets and has ranked as a top U.S. bank by American Banker and Bank Director since 2016. For more information, visit Western Alliance Bank’s Life Sciences Team.