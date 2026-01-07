Shareholders who lost money in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds purchasers or acquirers of agilon health, inc. (“Agilon” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AGL) that a federal securities class action has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Agilon between February 6, 2025 and August 4, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until March 2, 2026 to seek appointments as lead plaintiff.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CASE AND SUBMIT CONTACT INFORMATION

The filed complaint alleges that Agilon and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.



Triggering Events

On August 4, 2025, Agilon issued two press releases:

Leadership change: Steven Sell stepped down as President, CEO and Board Director.

Steven Sell stepped down as President, CEO and Board Director. Financial update: The company reported Q2 2025 results. The Executive Chair stated that industry headwinds were “more acute than previously expected.” Agilon suspended its full-year 2025 financial guidance .





Market Reaction

Following the announcements, Agilon’s stock price dropped $0.94 per share (51.52%), closing at $0.88 on August 5, 2025.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Investors have until MARCH 2, 2026 to contact the firm to discuss how to become a lead plaintiff.

Why Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP?:

This illustrious firm, founded in 1888, is steadfast in their pursuit of justice for investors who have suffered financial harm due to these misrepresented statements. The law firm brings to the fore over 125 years of legal expertise in securities litigation and has a proven track record of protecting the rights of investors.

We encourage all investors who have been affected or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP.

Contact:

Firm Website: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.