ImmuCell to Conduct Conference Call with Investors to Discuss Strategic Change in Focus

PORTLAND, Maine, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImmuCell Corporation (Nasdaq: ICCC) (“ImmuCell” or the “Company”), an animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets products that improve cattle health and productivity, plans to conduct a conference call with investors on Friday, January 9, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

The Company first announced a strategic change in focus in favor of the First Defense® product line and away from Re-Tain® on December 24, 2025. The Company will also discuss its unaudited topline sales results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, which will be announced after the market closes on Thursday, January 8, 2026.

Conference Calls:

The Company is planning to host a conference call on Friday, January 9, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET to discuss its strategic shift to First Defense® and away from Re-Tain® as well as its 2025 unaudited topline sales results. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 855-9502 (toll free) or (412) 317-5499 (international) at 9:00 AM ET. A teleconference replay of the call will be available until January 16, 2026, at (855) 669-9658 (toll free) or (412) 317-0088 (international), utilizing replay access code #6043808.

The Company is planning to release its full, unaudited financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025 after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25, 2026 and is planning to host a conference call on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET to discuss these results. Interested parties can access that conference call by dialing (844) 855-9502 (toll free) or (412) 317-5499 (international) at 9:00 AM ET. A teleconference replay of the call will be available until March 5, 2026, at (855) 669-9658 (toll free) or (412) 317-0088 (international), utilizing replay access code #2017737.

About ImmuCell:

ImmuCell Corporation's (Nasdaq: ICCC) purpose is to create scientifically proven and practical products that improve cattle health and productivity. ImmuCell manufactures and markets First Defense®, providing Immediate Immunity™ to newborn dairy and beef calves. Press releases and other information about the Company are available at: http://www.immucell.com .

Contacts: Olivier te Boekhorst, President and CEO

Timothy C. Fiori, Chief Financial Officer

ImmuCell Corporation

investor.relations@immucell.com Joe Diaz, Robert Blum and Joe Dorame

Lytham Partners, LLC

iccc@lythampartners.com



