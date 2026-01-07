Partial Withdrawal of Letter of Intent - IDOX plc - 07 01 2026 - (CGAML)

Letter of Intent: Acquisition of IDOX plc by Frankel UK Bidco Limited

On 28th October 2025, Canaccord Genuity Asset Management Limited provided a Letter of Intent regarding our intentions in relation to 10,480,000 shares.

In accordance with The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, Rule 2.10 (c)(i), we advise that we have disposed of 500,000 shares. Consequently, we are no longer able to accept or procure the acceptance of the Offer, in relation to those shares.

Our intention in respect of the remaining 9,980,000 shares is now as described in the original Letter of Intent.

Mark Elliott

Investment Controls Analyst

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management