Addition Financial Credit Union Named to Newsweek’s America’s Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions 2026

LAKE MARY, Fla., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Addition Financial Credit Union has once again earned national recognition as one of America’s Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions, an honor presented annually by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group. This marks the third consecutive year that the Lake Mary-based credit union has received the distinction, underscoring its commitment to member satisfaction, community impact, and financial strength.

The 2026 ranking, which evaluated more than 9,000 financial institutions across the United States, draws on extensive customer surveys, social-media sentiment analysis, and independent financial performance data.

“Being recognized by Newsweek for the third consecutive year is a remarkable testament to the trust our members place in us,” said Kevin Miller, President and CEO of Addition Financial Credit Union. “Our team at Addition Financial is dedicated to providing exceptional personalized service and the financial tools necessary for our members to achieve their goals. This award confirms our team’s success in helping our members and our communities build stronger financial futures.”

The study utilized the Texas Ratio (a measure of a bank's credit quality) as well as reviewed profitability and net loans and leases and press coverage over the past two years. Methodology also included an elaborate large-scale independent customer survey of more than 71,000 U.S. citizens, nearly 2 million social media reviews and approximately 130 million Apple App store and Google Play store reviews to determine the top 500 credit unions in the U.S.

“More than financial service providers, credit unions are community partners, showing up in neighborhoods, participating in local initiatives and helping strengthen the connections that bind their members together,” said Jennifer H. Cunningham, Editor in Chief for Newsweek. “We hope this list helps you find the most trusted financial institutions in your area—whether you're planning your next business venture or taking your next step toward financial security.”





About Addition Financial Credit Union:

Addition Financial Credit Union is a trusted financial partner dedicated to helping members achieve their goals through better banking and financial education. Founded in 1937 and headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida, Addition Financial is a not-for-profit, member-owned cooperative with more than $3.8 billion in assets and over 256,000 members. With 37 full-service branches, 12 student-run high school branches, and a presence across 42 counties in Florida and Georgia, Addition Financial offers competitive rates, lower fees, and personalized service to meet the needs of its growing membership. Addition Financial is the Official Financial Institution of the UCF Knights and holds the naming rights to the Addition Financial Arena on the University of Central Florida campus. Recognized by both Newsweek and Forbes as one of the “Best Credit Unions” in 2025, Addition Financial continues to expand its impact in the communities it serves. Learn more at AdditionFi.com.

