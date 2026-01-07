BrightInsight’s Patient App, developed with Sanofi, shows positive impact in patient treatment adherence and persistence

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightInsight, Inc. (“BrightInsight”), a leader in digital health solutions, today shared new data from its collaboration with Sanofi and its partner, Regeneron, highlighting the positive impact of the Patient App on adherence and persistence for one of Sanofi and Regeneron’s key biologic therapies.

Adherence remains a major challenge for the pharmaceutical industry—particularly with self-injected therapies administered at home. Despite substantial investment in traditional patient support programs (PSPs), studies from the World Health Organization show adherence rates as low as 50%, with a further drop-off often observed after the first year.1 Persistence is equally concerning across chronic and specialty drug treatments, between 35% and 63% of patients discontinue therapy within the first year.2

BrightInsight and Sanofi partnered to develop the Patient App, a digital app specifically built to support patients on this biologic therapy, which has shown a positive impact on these challenges. The Patient App combines personalized, drug-specific support with a user-friendly digital interface. Since its limited launch, the app has already been adopted by more than 25,000 patients, underscoring its relevance and ease of use. An in-depth analysis of data from over 6,000 patients across multiple indications and cohorts shows that Patient App users are more engaged and consistent with their treatment. In real-world observational data, patients using the Patient App experienced a 4% lower discontinuation rate and improvement in adherence after one year, compared to those who did not use the Patient App.

“We’re honored that Sanofi and its partner, Regeneron, have trusted BrightInsight with the patient experience of a critical medicine,” said Kal Patel, CEO and Co-Founder at BrightInsight. “While patient apps have historically had limited impact, we’ve helped Sanofi and its partner Regeneron build a transformative digital solution that truly understands the patient’s disease journey—and paves the way for meaningful expansion, across cohorts, indications, and geographic regions.”

Based on strong user feedback and measurable results, Sanofi is now expanding its partnership with BrightInsight across key international markets, leveraging the global capabilities of the BrightInsight Platform and will continue the partnership across its specialty care portfolio.

“At Sanofi, we’re committed to transforming the patient experience through scalable, high-impact digital solutions,” said Emmanuel Frenehard, Chief Digital Officer at Sanofi. “With BrightInsight, we’ve developed a solution for patients that also delivers measurable impact in therapy adherence and persistence. Their ability to combine deep user insight, cutting-edge technology, and pharmaceutical expertise has made them a strong partner as we continue our collaboration across geographies and therapeutic areas.”

