Sofwave Medical Reports Preliminary, Unaudited, Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2025 Topline Financial Results

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sofwave Medical Ltd (TASE: SOFW), an emerging leader in energy-based non-invasive, aesthetic medical devices for practitioners worldwide, today announced preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year, for the period ended December 31, 2025.

Preliminary F inancial R esults

Fourth quarter 202 5 revenue is expected to total between $28.6 million and $28.9 million, as compared to approximately $18.3 million in the same period last year, reflecting an increase of approximately 57% compared to the same period last year.

Full fiscal 202 5 revenue is expected to total between $87.3 million and $87.6 million, as compared to approximately $59.7 million in the same period last year, reflecting an increase of approximately 46% compared to the same period last year.

Cash and Cash Equivalents, including a short term restricted deposit, as of December 31, 2025, is expected to be $35.2 million, compared to $26.5 million as of September 30, 2025.





Additionally, in connection with the evaluation of a potential public offering in the United States, on January 6, 2026, Sofwave’s Board of Directors approved and authorized the Company’s management to consider the submission of, and to prepare and submit, a draft Form F-1 Registration Statement (the “Registration Statement”) on a confidential basis to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

For the avoidance of doubt, there can be no assurance that a draft Registration Statement will be submitted confidentially to the SEC or, if so submitted, that the Company will conduct a public offering in the United States. Further, this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company.

About Sofwave Medical Ltd.

Sofwave Medical Ltd. has implemented an innovative approach to wrinkle reduction lifting and cellulite using its proprietary breakthrough technology. SUPERB™, Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam technology, is FDA-cleared to improve facial lines and wrinkles, lift the eyebrow and lift lax submental tissue (beneath the chin), improve the appearance of skin laxity on the upper arms, as well as provide short-term improvement in the appearance of cellulite and treatment of acne scars. The company’s Pure Impact™ module uses EMS technology and is cleared for muscle toning. Sofwave’s products provide physicians with smart yet simple, effective, and safe aesthetic solutions for their patients.

