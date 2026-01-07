Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX) today announced that Company management will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 15 at 12:00 p.m. PT (3:00 p.m. ET) in San Francisco.

The live event and replay of the presentations can be accessed via the Events page of the Company’s website at https://investors.lexpharma.com/.