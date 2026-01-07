DeFi Development Corp. Releases 2025 Year in Review Highlighting Breakout Growth and Solana Treasury Leadership

BOCA RATON, FL, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) (the “Company”), the first public company with a treasury strategy built to accumulate and compound Solana (“SOL”), today announced the release of its 2025 Year in Review, a comprehensive recap of the company’s first year operating as a public Solana treasury vehicle.

The recap details how DeFi Development Corp. transformed from a newly rebranded public company into one of the world’s largest and most innovative Solana-focused treasuries, combining capital market innovation, onchain yield strategies, and validator operations to deliver industry-leading performance.

In just nine months, DFDV raised approximately $378 million, surpassed 2 million SOL in treasury holdings, launched its own validator business, and became the first Digital Asset Treasury to introduce a liquid staking token (dfdvSOL) and tokenize its equity (DFDVx). The Company also led capital markets innovation in the DAT sector through its $5 billion Equity Line of Credit (ELOC), public warrants (DFDVW), and preferred stock offering.

As a result, DeFi Development Corp. ended 2025 as the top-performing crypto stock of the year and the third-best-performing stock on the Nasdaq, delivering a +853% return.

The year in review also highlights key milestones such as DFDV’s expansion into global markets, the launch of community and ecosystem validators with partners like BONK and WIF, the Company’s Nasdaq Closing Bell ceremony with the Solana Foundation, and the introduction of forward-looking SOL Per Share (SPS) guidance targeting 1.0 SPS by December 2028.

About DeFi Development Corp.



DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) has adopted a treasury policy under which the principal holding in its treasury reserve is allocated to SOL. Through this strategy, the Company provides investors with direct economic exposure to SOL, while also actively participating in the growth of the Solana ecosystem. In addition to holding and staking SOL, DeFi Development Corp. operates its own validator infrastructure, generating staking rewards and fees from delegated stake. The Company is also engaged across decentralized finance (“DeFi”) opportunities and continues to explore innovative ways to support and benefit from Solana’s expanding application layer.



Forward Looking Statements

