EagleNXT Delivers Mission-Critical Support to eBee VISION Drone Operations in the UAE

Vital spare components and maintenance training provided for operational readiness across deployed systems

WICHITA, Kan., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (dba, EagleNXT) (the “Company” or “EagleNXT”) (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of advanced drone and aerial imaging solutions, has successfully completed the delivery and customer acceptance of a comprehensive package of spare parts for the 20 eBee VISION drone systems previously supplied to a major customer in the United Arab Emirates.

This follow-on delivery was facilitated with the support of EagleNXT’s in-country partner, The Drone Centre, a FEDS company. This delivery underscores EagleNXT’s commitment to long-term customer support and reinforces the Company’s expanding presence in the global public safety and security sector by ensuring uninterrupted operational capability for the UAE’s advanced eBee VISION platforms.

“We pride ourselves on working with our customers to help them meet their operational needs, reaching beyond delivery, supporting and sustaining them as they move into day-to-day operations,” said Bill Irby, CEO of EagleNXT.

EagleNXT provided in-country assistance to the UAE to assist with inventory verification, integration guidance, and acceptance procedures, guaranteeing seamless incorporation of the spare parts into the customer’s existing fleet of twenty eBee VISION drones. This is part of an ongoing two-year agreement which provides spares and maintenance training for operators of the UAE-based fleet.

The spare parts package supports the eBee VISION, a lightweight, high-performance unmanned aerial system optimized for public safety and security missions. Featuring advanced sensors and robust data processing, the fixed-wing drone provides real-time actionable intelligence in demanding environments, with a compact design, extended endurance, and resilient engineering for prolonged performance.

“With the dedicated assistance of our regional network partners at The Drone Centre, we have promptly delivered essential spare parts to the UAE, enabling continuation of mission-critical operations for this valued ally.” added Irby. “We have implemented processes to streamline essential sparing for our customers, and this will continue as more countries acquire our drones and sensors with their advanced capabilities.”

The eBee VISION drone excels in delivering real-time situational awareness, even in GNSS-denied conditions, supporting Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions in challenging environments:

Lightweight and portable at only four pounds (1.8 kg)

Quick deployment in three minutes by trained operators

Up to 90 minutes of flight time with maximum wind resistance of 38 mph (61 km/h)

Wireless range extending to 12 miles (20 km)

AES-256 encryption for cybersecurity



For more information about EagleNXT Aerial Systems and the eBee VISION, visit EagleNXT.com or reach out to the Media Relations team.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is a global leader in drone technology, providing full-stack solutions including drones, sensors, and software for industries such as agriculture, public safety, and civil engineering. Headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, AgEagle is dedicated to delivering innovative and reliable unmanned aerial systems worldwide. For more information, visit www.EagleNXT.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

