Cell Culture Consumables and Equipment Market Projected to Reach US$ 29.53 Billion by 2035, Driven by Single-Use Biomanufacturing Expansion Says Astute Analytica

Chicago, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cell culture consumables and equipment market was valued at US$ 13.06 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 29.53 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.50% during the forecast period of 2026–2035.

Global biopharmaceutical manufacturing capacity underwent a massive structural shift in 2024 that is fundamentally expanding the cell culture consumables and equipment market. The industry achieved a total global capacity milestone of 16.5 million liters, marking a strong year-over-year increase of 15%. Facilities prioritized agility, evidenced by an 87% adoption rate of single-use systems (SUS). Furthermore, the average size of the largest bioreactors dropped to 3,664 liters, confirming a decisive industry pivot away from massive stainless-steel tanks. These trends highlight a dynamic environment where flexible, scalable equipment is driving procurement volume.

Financial metrics within the cell culture consumables and equipment market underscore the magnitude of this transition. The single-use bioprocessing segment reached a valuation of USD 30 billion in 2025. Market projections forecast a robust 14.9% compound annual growth rate for this specific sector. Additionally, 5% of facilities began evaluating upstream modular bioprocessing units in the year following mid-2024. Such rapid adoption rates indicate that scalable, disposable manufacturing architectures are now the industry standard. Stakeholders must align with these flexible production requirements to capture emerging revenue opportunities.

Key Findings in Cell Culture Consumables and Equipment Market

By Product, consumables segment is demonstrating the most rapid expansion and holds largest market share.

Hospitals & diagnostics laboratories set to lead the market.

North America to remain the largest contributor to the market.

By Product, Consumables Command Largest Market Share Via High Margin Genomic Reagents

The Consumables segment has solidified its unassailable leadership in the cell culture consumables and equipment market. The dominance is not merely through volume, but through the aggressive expansion of high-margin, proprietary genomic and molecular testing ecosystems. In 2024, this segment demonstrated superior resilience compared to capital equipment; for instance, Illumina’s Fiscal Year 2024 results highlighted that while instrument sales softened due to constrained capital funding, sequencing consumables revenue grew, driven by the ramp-up of NovaSeq X usage. This decoupling of consumable growth from instrument placements underscores the segment's dominance: once a platform is installed, it becomes a captive revenue generator for high-value oncology and precision medicine assays.

Data from the rapidly expanding Companion Diagnostics (CDx) sector further validates this dominance in the cell culture consumables and equipment market. In addition to this, sector analysis from 2024 indicates that consumables alone accounted for 65.3% of the CDx market value, largely fueled by the FDA’s accelerating approval of biomarker-driven therapies which mandate specific proprietary test kits. Furthermore, bioMérieux’s March 2025 financial release reported a 17% surge in sales for non-respiratory panels, explicitly citing a "favorable mix effect with a higher share of reagents" as the primary driver for their gross margin improvement.

By End Users, Hospitals and Labs Secure Prominent Market Share Through Strategic Outreach Acquisitions

The dominance of the Hospital and Diagnostic Laboratories segment in the cell culture consumables and equipment market is being structurally reinforced by a massive wave of consolidation and "outreach" acquisitions that occurred throughout 2024 and early 2025. Rather than losing share to decentralized testing, major reference laboratories and hospital networks are aggressively cementing their market power through M&A activity that centralizes volume. Quest Diagnostics exemplified this strategy by completing the acquisition of outreach laboratory assets from University Hospitals (Ohio) and Allina Health in late 2024, effectively absorbing the high-volume outpatient testing that drives regional market share.

Similarly, LabCorp executed a strategic consolidation blitz, closing a $194 million deal in December 2024 to acquire the ambulatory outreach assets of Community Health Systems, alongside similar acquisitions from Ballad Health and Parkview Health. These transactions justify the segment's leadership in the cell culture consumables and equipment market by creating an "economies of scale" moat that smaller competitors cannot breach. By purchasing hospital outreach labs, these giants secure exclusive access to vast provider networks while hospitals retain the critical, high-acuity inpatient testing that requires on-site infrastructure.

Commercial Cell and Gene Therapy Pipeline Approvals Propel Consumable Sales

The maturation of the Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) pipeline into a commercial reality is a primary growth engine for the cell culture consumables and equipment market. Regulatory bodies approved 9 new therapies in 2024, signaling a transition from experimental R&D to full-scale production. Developers raised USD 10.9 billion in the first half of the year alone to support these efforts. Currently, over 2,500 active Investigational New Drug applications are on file. Globally, 35 gene therapy candidates are in Phase 3 clinical trials. High-value consumables are essential to support these advanced late-stage pipelines.

Investment flows into the CGT space further validate the positive outlook for the cell culture consumables and equipment market. Companies closed 16 venture capital funding rounds in the first half of 2024. Xaira Therapeutics secured USD 1 billion in Series A financing, the largest biotech raise of the year. ArsenalBio raised USD 325 million in Series C funding to advance solid tumor treatments. These capital injections directly translate into purchasing power for specialized media and equipment. The CGT sector represents the highest-value growth vector for suppliers in the immediate future.

Global Vaccine Manufacturing Volumes Sustain High Throughput Consumable Market Demand

Vaccine production remains a volume-heavy driver for the cell culture consumables and equipment market, necessitating immense quantities of supplies. The industry produced 7 billion vaccine doses during the 2023/2024 period. Consequently, the global vaccine market size reached an estimated USD 67.37 billion. North America commands a substantial 39.87% revenue share of this market. However, the Serum Institute of India announced a target annual capacity of 4 billion doses, diversifying beyond pandemic needs. High-throughput facilities require consistent, large-scale delivery of media and filtration systems to maintain these output levels.

Regional production shifts are creating new entry points within the cell culture consumables and equipment market. Africa currently imports 99% of its vaccines, prompting urgent localization initiatives. Financing for the Madiba facility in Senegal, boasting a 300 million dose capacity, was announced in late 2024. Meanwhile, COVID-19 vaccines still account for 60% of global market volume. While pandemic urgency has settled, the baseline for immunization infrastructure remains historically high. Local manufacturing drives in emerging markets will fuel sustained equipment sales.

Record Laboratory Infrastructure Deliveries Trigger Massive Equipment Procurement Cycles

A surge in physical infrastructure projects is creating immediate outfitting opportunities in the cell culture consumables and equipment market. Developers delivered a record 21.3 million sq. ft. of lab space in 2024. The Boston-Cambridge hub alone saw 15.9 million sq. ft. under construction. Vacancy rates hit 18.4%, creating a tenant-favorable leasing environment. Construction completions were 79% concentrated in just three major hubs. Costs remain high, with fit-outs averaging USD 846 per square foot. Leasing activity rose 14% in Q3, indicating that despite vacancies, new labs are being actively equipped.

Workforce dynamics are equally critical for sustaining demand in the cell culture consumables and equipment market. The US bioscience industry employs 2.3 million people. NIH funding directly supports 407,782 jobs. California saw 9,241 live job postings recently, with 56% of employers actively recruiting. Massachusetts retains a workforce of 143,000 despite stagnant 0.03% growth. Total life sciences employment reached a peak of 2.1 million in early 2025. A forecast of 7.2 million sq. ft. of new lab deliveries in 2025 ensures continued demand for consumable supplies.

Resilient Public Funding and Private Capital Fuel Research Equipment Purchases

Funding streams in 2024 provided a stable economic foundation for the cell culture consumables and equipment market. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) operated with a total budget of USD 47.35 billion. Specifically, USD 36.94 billion was awarded as research grants, fueling academic demand. This funding generated USD 94.58 billion in new economic activity. Beyond government grants, the biopharma sector raised USD 26 billion in total capital. Public funding remains a critical safety net for equipment procurement during periods of private capital volatility.

Private investment has become more targeted, benefiting specific technology segments of the cell culture consumables and equipment market. AI-driven biotech startups raised USD 6.7 billion in venture capital in 2024. Mirador Therapeutics secured USD 400 million in Series A funding. Additionally, ARPA-H received USD 1.5 billion in enacted funding to drive high-risk health research. These substantial financial injections ensure that R&D laboratories have the liquidity to invest in premium consumables. Suppliers should track funding recipients to identify immediate high-value sales leads.

Specialized Media and Cold Chain Requirements Elevate Premium Consumable Revenue

The demand for high-purity inputs is elevating the value of the cell culture consumables and equipment market. The serum-free media market is valued at USD 1.90 billion. Biopharmaceutical production accounts for 73.7% of this media revenue. CHO cell culture media dominates with a 31% market share. On the equipment side, the glass substrate market is projected to reach USD 8.4 billion. Corning reported full-year GAAP sales of USD 13.1 billion, underscoring the scale of material consumption. High-quality inputs are essential for the reproducibility required in modern biologics.

Logistics infrastructure supports the expanding cell culture consumables and equipment market. The global biopharma cold chain logistics market was valued at USD 18.23 billion in 2024. Cold chain services command a 68.84% share of the total logistics market. Secure transport is vital for temperature-sensitive culture materials. As production becomes more global, the dependency on robust cold chain solutions increases. Suppliers must ensure their consumable delivery systems are compatible with these stringent logistical requirements to prevent spoilage and ensure product integrity.

Strategic Manufacturing Expansions By Key Players Secure Future Market Supply

Key players are aggressively expanding capacity to serve the cell culture consumables and equipment market. Thermo Fisher Scientific committed USD 2 billion to US manufacturing expansions. They also invested USD 1.4 billion specifically in R&D during 2024. Cytiva is executing a global capacity expansion plan valued at USD 1.6 billion. Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies announced a USD 1.2 billion investment in North Carolina. This specific project created 680 new jobs. These massive capital outlays indicate that market leaders anticipate sustained long-term demand growth.

European and Asian markets also see significant activity impacting the cell culture consumables and equipment market. Merck KGaA completed a EUR 180 million distribution center expansion in Schnelldorf. This project added 25,000 sqm of space. They also invested EUR 62 million in a new Quality Control building. Sartorius invested EUR 270 million to expand activities in South Korea. Corning invested USD 60 million (INR 500 Crore) in a new facility in India. Such global competitive maneuvering highlights the strategic importance of regional manufacturing hubs in 2024 and 2025.

Cell Culture Consumables and Equipment Market Major Players

Agilent Technologies, Inc

Corning Incorporated

Danaher Corporation

Eppendorf AG

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc

Getinge AB

Lonza Group AG

Merck KGaA

Sartorius AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Product

Equipment

Consumables

By End User

Hospitals & Diagnostics laboratories

Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Companies

Research & Academic Institutes

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

