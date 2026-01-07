Latin America Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025-2029: Detailed Analysis of 256 Existing Data Centers, 69 Upcoming Data Centers, and 100+ Major Operators/Investors

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Latin America hosts around 255+ existing data centers, with countries like Brazil, Mexico, Chile and Colombia having a strong presence in the region.
Brazil dominates the existing market with a power capacity of more than 750 MW, driven by major players like Ascenty (Digital Realty) ODATA (Aligned Data Centers), Scala Data Centers and Equinix.
Mexico and Chile are emerging as leading growth markets, especially with large-scale developments in Queretaro and Santiago.
The upcoming Power Capacity is dominated by operators like CloudHQ, Ascenty (Digital Realty), OpenAI & Sur Energy and Aurea Finvest.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
This database (Excel) product covers the LATIN AMERICA data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed analysis of 256 existing data centers
- Detailed analysis of 69 upcoming data centers
- Countries covered: Argentina, Bermuda, Brazil, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago, United States Virgin Islands, and Uruguay.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (256 FACILITIES)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (Sumare 2 or Sao Paulo 1)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (69 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database
- Scope & Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Latin America Data Center Market
- 247 Data Centers
- Ada Infrastructure
- Adentro
- Air Link Communications
- Anacondaweb
- Angola Cables
- Antel
- ARSAT
- ASAP Telecom
- Ascenty (Digital Realty)
- Atlantic Data Centers (Um Telecom)
- Aurea Finvest
- Ava Telecom
- Axtel
- Blue NAP Americas
- Centrilogic
- Century
- Cirion Technologies (Lumen Technologies)
- Claro
- ClaroVTR
- CloudHQ
- CTEX
- Cybolt
- Datalab
- DHAmericas
- DialHost
- Digicel Group
- E-Commerce Park
- EdgeConneX
- EdgeUno
- Elea Data Centers
- EMPATEL SAPEM
- Entel
- Entel
- Equnix
- Etix Everywhere
- EVEO
- Fermaca Networks
- Fujitsu Caribbean
- G2K Argentina SA
- Gigared
- GlobeNet Telecom
- Grupo Gtd
- Grupo ZFB (Zetta Data Center)
- HostDime
- HostName
- IFX Networks
- InterNexa
- IPLAN
- IPXON Networks
- KIO Networks
- Kyndryl
- Latechco
- Layer 9 Data Centers
- Link Telecom
- Locaweb
- MDC Data Center
- Megatelecom
- MetroCarrier
- Mexico Telecom Partners (MTP)
- National Computer Center
- Navegalo
- Neogrid (TecPar)
- Netglobalis
- NextStream (Nabiax)
- NGX Networks
- Novvacore
- ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)
- OneX Data Center
- OpenAI & Sur Energy
- Optical Networks
- PowerHost
- Provincia NET
- Prumo Logistica
- Quantico Data Center
- Qxygen
- S&A Consultores Asociados
- SBA Communications (Matrix)
- Scala Data Centers
- Sencinet
- Serveris
- Sky Online
- Soluti
- SONDA
- Sonda (Ativas)
- Supernova and Mapa Investimentos
- Surfix Data Center
- SyT - Servicios y Telecomunicaciones S.A.
- Takoda (TIVIT)
- TECfusions
- Tecto Data Centers (V.tal)
- Telecentro Empresas
- Telecom Argentina
- Telecom Italia Sparkle
- Telmex (Triara)
- Tigo Business
- UFINET
- Unifique
- Vivo (Telefonica Brasil)
- Win Empresas
- WireNet
