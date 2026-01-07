Critical Minerals Take Center Stage as U.S. Accelerates Push for Domestic Supply Security

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Western world is entering a strategic race to secure domestic supplies of critical minerals, creating a compelling opportunity set for investors focused on resource security and long-term value for active miners that include Military Metals Corp. (OTCQB: MILIF) (CSE: MILI), Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ: PPTA) (TSX: PPTA), United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE American: UAMY), MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP), Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ: CRML). Antimony and gold are moving to the forefront as strategically vital materials: antimony for defense systems, semiconductors, and advanced energy applications, and gold for financial stability, electronics, and secure communications. With global supply highly concentrated outside the U.S. and its allies, these markets are increasingly shaped by geopolitical risk, positioning domestic producers as scarce, strategic assets with growing pricing power. Chinese export restrictions of metals such as antimony have further exposed the vulnerability of Western supply chains, reinforcing the urgency for domestically anchored alternatives. From a market value perspective, critical minerals represent a rapidly expanding investment theme measured in the hundreds of billions of dollars globally, with demand expected to accelerate through the next decade. Gold remains one of the largest and most liquid commodity markets in the world, valued in the trillions with consistent institutional demand, while antimony—though smaller in absolute size—commands premium pricing due to its limited supply base and lack of substitutes in many defense and industrial applications. As supply constraints tighten and governments prioritize secure sourcing, both metals are poised to benefit from structurally higher prices and long-term demand visibility, enhancing project economics for domestic producers. Securing domestic supply from allied jurisdictions has become a cornerstone of this strategy, reinforcing resilience by prioritizing production in politically stable, transparent, and defense-aligned countries.

For investors, the U.S. government’s evolving approach significantly improves the risk-reward profile of domestic critical minerals projects. Direct federal support—through grants, low-cost financing, offtake agreements, and potential equity participation—is reducing capital risk and accelerating development timelines. Complementary policies such as tax incentives, permitting reform, Defense Production Act funding, and strategic stockpiling are creating clearer demand signals and more predictable revenue frameworks. As capital increasingly flows toward assets aligned with national security and supply chain resilience, domestic antimony and gold projects offer investors exposure to policy-backed growth, downside protection, and the potential for premium valuations as strategic scarcity intensifies.

Military Metals Drills 23.2 Meters of 2.22% Antimony including 7.9 Meters of 4.9% Antimony and 23.2 Meters of 1.27 g/t Gold Including 6.2 Meters of 3.17 g/t Gold at Flagship Trojarová Project - Military Metals Corp. (CSE: MILI) (OTCQB: MILIF) (FSE: QN90) (the “Company” or “MILI”), is pleased to report the first analytical results of the Company’s definition drilling campaign at the 100% owned flagship Trojarová Antimony Gold Project (the “Project”) in Slovakia as announced on November 4, 2025. The holes were designed to confirm historical drilling results and to support SLR Consulting’s work towards establishing a current mineral resource estimate on the Project. These priority assay results represent the main mineralized zone from the first hole of the program, 25-TVA-001.

Highlights of the Results from hole 25-TVA-001 Include:

23.2 drilled meters (m) of 2.22 % Antimony (Sb) over a true width of 20.1m from 144.3m to 167.5m Including: 7.9m of 4.9% Sb over a true width of 6.8m from 152.7m to 160.6m

23.2m of 1.27 g/t Gold (Au) over a true width of 20.1m from 144.3m to 167.5m Including: 6.2m of 3.17 g/t Au over true width of 5.4m from 160.6m to 166.8m





Scott Eldridge, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “We are thrilled by these first results from the Trojarová Antimony Gold Project confirmation drilling campaign. This validation of the quality and continuity of historical results provides crucial confidence as we proceed with the completion of the project’s first modern Mineral Resource Estimate which is expected to be completed by SLR Consulting this quarter. We are confirming that Trojarová hosts antimony mineralization consistent with earlier work but now supported by contemporary assays. In the context of Europe’s Critical Raw Materials Act, these results underscore Trojarová’s potential to become a strategically important antimony project for the European Union at a time when secure, domestic supply of critical minerals has never been more important. Trojarová stands out as the only known antimony project in Europe with extensive historical drilling that can now be supported by modern drilling and assays. This combination significantly enhances the project’s strategic relevance as the EU works to secure reliable, home-grown supply of critical minerals.”

The Company is working to complete the logging and sampling of the remaining drill core and to expedite the release of complete assay results as quickly as possible. Further details of the complete drill program will be included in future releases as the campaign’s data is verified and finalized including professional location surveys of final drillhole collar locations.

The complete results, (outlined in Table 1 to be viewed in actual press release), show a distinct metal zonation within the main zone. Antimony and gold mineralization are consistently present throughout the main zone with a distinct 7.9m interval of Antimony enrichment from 152.7m to 160.6m immediately overlying a 6.2m interval of gold enrichment between 160.6m and 166.8m. Antimony values in the enriched interval range from 0.76% to 12.8%. Gold values in the enriched interval range from 1.26 g/t to 10.45 g/t.

History of the Project and Historical Resource - Discovered nearly fifty years ago, Trojarová was the focus of extensive surface and underground exploration over 2km of strike length between 1983 and 1995, including 63 diamond drillholes totaling 14,330 meters, and 1.7 kilometers of underground workings. Historical exploration efforts culminated in a historical mineral resource estimate published by the Slovak Geological institute in 1992 (see "Historical Resource Estimates" in the press release issued today). Per this historical estimate, at a cut-off grade of 1.0% antimony, Trojarová hosts 2.46 million tonnes averaging 2.47% antimony and 0.635 grams per tonne gold in a mineralized zone averaging 3.32 meters wide, containing approximately 60,000 tonnes of antimony in situ.

The historical estimate at Trojarová was classified using the Slovak version of the newly post-Soviet Russian classification system, which uses categories not directly comparable to modern standards as defined by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy & Petroluem ("CIM") Definition Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves. The Slovak Geological Institute, the State agency that carried out all exploration and underground development work at Trojarová, classified the resource as "P1" in the Slovak version of the Russian classification system. P1 is most comparable in CIM’s classification system to "Inferred Mineral Resources," which is defined by the CIM as that part of a Mineral Resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence gathered through appropriate sampling techniques from locations such as outcrops, trenches, pits, workings and drill holes. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current, and the Company is not treating the historical estimate as current. For additional information relating to the historical estimate see below under the heading "Historical Resource Estimates".

The Company announced January 8th, 2025, that SLR Consulting had been engaged to complete a modern mineral resource estimate of the Trojarová Project. The current drill program supports this work by seeking to confirm historical results and validate preliminary resource models.

Preliminary modelling of historical data indicates the Trojarová deposit may display a trend of thickening and increasing antimony grades to the NW. The Company has targeted projected extensions of the deposit along this vector with 3 of the 7 planned drillholes with the aim to expand the current extents of the known deposit. Continued… Read this full release and additional news for Military Metals by visiting: https://www.militarymetalscorp.com/news/

Other recent developments in the mining markets include:

Perpetua Resources Corp. (Nasdaq: PPTA) (TSX: PPTA) recently announced that it has selected Hatch Ltd. ("Hatch") as the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management ("EPCM") contractor for the Stibnite Gold Project ("SGP" or "Project"). The appointment of Hatch follows a highly competitive review process and marks a major milestone in Perpetua's transition from planning to development, ahead of a final investment decision expected in the spring of 2026. The EPCM selection strengthens Perpetua's readiness to responsibly deliver one of the most strategically important mining projects in the United States. Hatch is also making a $4 million equity investment (the "Private Placement") in the Company.

"Hatch brings the depth, discipline, and proven execution capability required to responsibly deliver the Stibnite Gold Project," said Jon Cherry, President and CEO of Perpetua Resources. "Their experience with sophisticated mining and metallurgical facilities in the United States will play a critical role in advancing Stibnite to the next phase of development. Today's decision reflects our commitment to a robust construction strategy that combines top-tier engineering and project management while serving our national interest."

United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE American: UAMY), a leading producer and processor of antimony, zeolite, and other critical minerals, and the only fully integrated antimony company in the world outside of China and Russia, recently announced the promotion of Melissa Pagen, age 50, as President of Bear River Zeolite Company ("BRZ"), the Company's Zeolite Division.

Prior to joining USAC in May 2024 as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Government Relations, Melissa Pagen built over twenty years of professional and executive experience in managerial and officer positions in several different industries - both in the private and public sectors. With a demonstrated history in consumer goods, business development, investor relations, and industrial technologies within both the energy and water treatment sectors, Melissa has brought a unique and much needed combination of talents to the company. She was instrumental in assisting with the negotiation and closing of the Company's $245 million DLA government contract announced in September 2025 and the Company's recent supply agreement with a new industrial company, valued at approximately $106.7 million.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP), America’s fully-integrated rare earth materials and magnetics producer, recently announced it has partnered with the U.S. Department of War (DoW) to establish a strategic joint venture with the Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Maaden), Saudi Arabia’s flagship mining company, to develop a rare earth refinery in the Kingdom. This binding agreement between the three parties follows the strategic framework for cooperation on securing critical supply chains reached between the United States and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which was signed in Washington, D.C.

Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML), a leading a critical minerals development company, recently announced that the final results for the 2024 drilling program have now been received at the Fjord area of the Tanbreez Rare Earth Project in Greenland. The drilling campaign was designed to extend known mineralization and refine the geological model of the area. These results will enable the Company to prepare a revised Mineral Resource Estimate and advance subsequent mine planning studies.

Despite logistical challenges related to sample processing and transport, and extended assay turnaround times and quality assurance checks, the results confirm consistent rare earth grades and highlight strategic metals including gallium, hafnium, cerium and yttrium - reinforcing Tanbreez’s position as a world-class critical minerals deposit.

DISCLAIMER: MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. MNU’S market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. This press release was distributed on behalf of Military Metals Corp. For current services performed MNU has been compensated thirty eight hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Military Metals Corp. a non-affiliated third party. MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.



This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.



