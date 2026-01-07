EV Charging Station Market Outlook to 2031: USD 143 Bn & Growing at 20.85% CAGR with Asia-Pacific Leading Demand, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the electric vehicle charging station market is gaining rapid momentum, with market size estimated at USD 55.78 billion in 2026, and projected to reach USD 143.76 billion by 2031, expanding at a 20.85% CAGR during 2026–2031. Growth is being fuelled by stricter regulations phasing out internal combustion engines, falling battery costs that are improving EV affordability, and the rapid rollout of fast-charging corridors that reduce range anxiety. Large commercial fleets are committing to long-term electrification plans, ensuring consistent charger utilization, while emerging vehicle-to-grid models are improving project economics. Asia-Pacific continues to lead installations, Europe is registering the fastest incremental growth through regional charging alliances, and North America is accelerating deployment supported by the NEVI program and broader access to Tesla’s Supercharger network.

EV Charging Station Market Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific continues to dominate the electric vehicle charging station market, driven by large-scale infrastructure expansion and strong policy backing across major economies. China’s extensive public charging network and nationwide highway coverage support long-distance EV travel and reflect the country’s rapid shift toward new-energy vehicles. Japan is advancing high-capacity charging solutions for commercial transport, while India is expanding battery-swapping models to meet the needs of cost-sensitive two-wheeler users. Elsewhere in the region, South Korea is strengthening its role in the EV supply chain, and Australia is investing in corridor-based charging to improve connectivity across remote routes.

Europe is emerging as the fastest-growing region in the electric vehicle charging station market, supported by coordinated cross-border networks and strong regulatory backing. Regional alliances are improving charging accessibility through unified platforms and clean energy sourcing, while national governments continue to scale infrastructure in line with rising EV adoption. Countries such as Norway and France remain highly supportive through dense charging networks and favorable financing, and the UK is reinforcing consumer trust with stricter standards for vehicle sales and public charging interoperability.

Market Dynamics and Growth Drivers

Expansion of High-Speed EV Charging Networks Along Major Highways

The expansion of fast-charging corridors is making long-distance electric vehicle travel far more practical and convenient, removing one of the biggest hurdles to wider adoption. Government-backed programs and industry partnerships are accelerating this build-out by linking charging sites along major transport routes rather than relying on isolated installations. Collaborative networks across regions show that corridor-based development works best when operators align on coverage and standards, creating stronger network effects. As these routes become more reliable, charging networks gain higher utilization, support premium services, and attract increased private investment.

Rising EV Adoption Among Major Logistics Fleets

The shift toward electrifying commercial fleets is boosting demand for robust charging infrastructure, as trucks require higher power and consistent utilization compared to passenger vehicles. Large logistics operators are setting up high-capacity depots with advanced energy storage and fast-charging capabilities, demonstrating how fleet needs can justify significant infrastructure investments. These deployments not only support operational efficiency but also drive innovation in high-power charging technologies, paving the way for wider adoption across the logistics sector.

Market Segmentation Insights

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Buses and Coaches

By Charger Type

AC Charging Station

DC Charging Station

By Ownership Model

Public

Private – Residential

Private – Fleet/Workplace

By Installation Site

Home

Destination/Retail

Highway/Transit

Fleet Depot

By Connector Standard

CCS

CHAdeMO

GB/T

Tesla NACS

Wireless

Companies in the EV Charging Station Market

ABB Ltd.

ChargePoint Inc.

Tesla Inc.

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric Corporation

Shell Plc.

ENGIE SA (EVBox)

BYD Motors Inc.

Tritium Charging Inc.

Blink Charging Co.

Delta Electronics Inc.

Kempower Oyj

Electrify America, LLC

IONITY GmbH

Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.

