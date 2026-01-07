United States Hempcrete Market Forecast Report 2025-2033: Increased Acceptance in Residential and Green Retrofit Projects Bolsters Growth

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Hempcrete Market Report by Application, End Use, States and Company Analysis, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Hempcrete Market is estimated to grow substantially from US$ 7.83 Billion in 2025 to US$ 10.60 Billion in 2033.

The growth is fueled by increasing demand for environmentally friendly building materials and sustainable construction methods. With an expected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.86% from 2025 to 2033, the market is set to grow as consumers and builders become more aware of the advantages of hemp-based materials.





In the US, the popularity of hempcrete is on the rise as people gain greater awareness of green construction methods. With an emphasis on lowering carbon footprints and conserving energy, homeowners and builders are searching for new materials such as hempcrete. Its minimal environmental impact is a strong selling feature, as the hemp used in hempcrete sequesters carbon during cultivation.



Additionally, the legalization of hemp farming in 2018 has made it easier for people to access hemp products, further increasing the popularity of hempcrete. Consequently, an increasing number of architects and constructors use hempcrete in green building designs, attracting eco-friendly consumers and helping to shape a more environmentally-friendly construction sector in the nation.



Drivers of the United States Hempcrete Market Growth

Increased Demand for Environmentally Friendly and Sustainable Building Products



The increasing emphasis on sustainability and green building is a chief accelerator of the U.S. hempcrete market. As the construction sector evolves towards low-carbon solutions, hempcrete - a natural composite of hemp hurds, lime, and water - is the material that provides better environmental advantages. It is carbon-negative, breathable, and energy-efficient, which makes it a desirable material for contemporary eco-friendly projects.

Rising awareness among consumers, architects, and builders to mitigate embodied carbon footprints has stimulated the adoption of hempcrete. The excellent insulation, mold resistance, and recyclability of the material are in line with LEED and green certification objectives. Plastic packaging contributes almost 40% of global plastic production, thus becoming a key target for environmentally aware consumers, businesses, and regulators aimed at limiting pollution. Sept. 2024, RENW debuts with an entirely integrated, industrial hemp-sourced solution for brands looking to reduce fossil fuel usage and deforestation through regenerative materials without compromise on cost or performance.



Regulatory Support and Technical Advancements in Industrial Hemp Production



Industrial hemp legalization in the 2018 U.S. Farm Bill provided a positive regulatory climate for hemp-derived products, such as hempcrete. This policy shift enabled farmers to legally cultivate hemp, expanding domestic raw material supply and lowering production costs. States such as Colorado, California, and Kentucky have since developed strong hemp cultivation frameworks, fostering vertical integration between agriculture and construction sectors.

Government and industry initiatives are also supporting research on hempcrete's structural and thermal performance, encouraging standardization in building codes. They are assisting in overcoming past regulatory ambiguities that restricted market growth. The Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, or 2018 Farm Bill, signed into law in December 2018, excluded ""hemp"" from the definition of marijuana in the Controlled Substances Act. Hemp is cannabis with not more than 0.3 percent delta-9 THC on a dry weight basis. Prior to this bill, all marijuana was a Schedule I drug under the CSA. By removing hemp from this designation, Congress made it legal to grow and sell it, as well as its derivatives and extracts, at the federal level.



Increased Acceptance in Residential and Green Retrofit Projects



Its use in residential building is growing quickly, fueled by consumers who want healthier, more sustainable living spaces. Homebuilders are increasingly using hempcrete for building walls, insulation, and retrofitting existing buildings because of its high thermal performance and moisture control characteristics. It ensures better indoor air quality, lower energy costs, and long-term durability. The U.S. market is also experiencing greater applications of hempcrete in sustainable housing communities, off-grid homes, and passive house construction.

Moreover, the growing popularity of natural materials among architects and green builders is driving the trend. The adaptability of hempcrete - application in new constructions or refurbishments - is especially attractive for energy-efficient retrofitting of existing construction. May 2024, Quincy, Massachusetts, is the inaugural project to utilize funding from the Green and Resilient Retrofit Program at the federal level to improve energy efficiency and climate resilience. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development just made a $750,000 grant to Wollaston Lutheran Church that will replace its gas heating and cooling system with a heat pump for very-low-income older residents.



United States Hempcrete Market Challenges

Lack of Standardization and Building Code Acceptance



One of the biggest challenges that the U.S. hempcrete market is currently experiencing is the lack of standardized building codes and acceptance. While hempcrete becomes more widely known for its ecological advantages, most state and local governments have not included it in formal construction codes. Without formal adoption, there are restrictions on large-scale commercial use and approval processes that become more complicated for builders and contractors.

It is also more difficult for architects and engineers to gain permits for buildings made with hempcrete, extending the time required to complete a project. There are initiatives by groups like ASTM International and the U.S. Hemp Building Association to create codes for structural and thermal performance. Mainstream incorporation, however, will remain sluggish until uniform regulations are in effect. Meeting standardization is key to maximizing hempcrete potential in building construction.



Limited Awareness and High Initial Costs



Even with its sustainability benefits, hempcrete is still not well-known to mainstream builders and customers in the U.S. building construction industry. Limited experience in handling it, curing, and long-term advantages discourage adoption. Furthermore, the construction cost of hempcrete is higher than that of conventional materials such as concrete or fiberglass-based insulation, mainly because production scales are smaller and import costs of some raw materials are greater.

Specialized labor and extended curing times can also delay project completion time and cost. But as production increases and supply chains mature, costs should decrease. Training programs, awareness campaigns, and demonstration projects are critical to closing the knowledge gap. Cost and familiarity hurdles will need to be overcome to move hempcrete from niche environmental projects to a common building material in the U.S. market.

