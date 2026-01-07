Carahsoft and Diamond Capture Associates Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver SAS Software and Services to Government and Commercial Clients

ALEXANDRIA, Va. and RESTON, Va., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamond Capture Associates, a leading SBA 8(a) and EDWOSB certified business, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership to market and deliver software and professional services from SAS Inc., a global leader in analytics and AI, to Public Sector and commercial organizations. Under the agreement, Diamond Capture Associates will serve as a reseller of SAS solutions through Carahsoft, expanding access to advanced analytics and AI technologies for Government and enterprise customers.

"Partnering with Carahsoft allows us to accelerate the delivery of SAS analytics and AI capabilities to agencies and enterprises,” said Barbara Rivera, President and CEO of Diamond Capture Associates. “Together, we are helping organizations use data to combat fraud, waste and abuse, strengthen decision-making and improve operational resilience.”

Diamond Capture Associates provides SAS AI and analytics tools that enable Government agencies to address evolving Public Sector challenges and prepare for emerging priorities by equipping them with modern SAS solutions and capabilities to:

Improve operational effectiveness with limited resources.

Strengthen decision-making through an integrated, real-time view of data and performance.

Maintain data privacy and ensure AI transparency to increase public trust.

Anticipate and respond quickly to disruption and uncertainty.

This collaboration combines Carahsoft’s extensive Government contracting expertise and distribution capabilities with Diamond Capture Associates’ analytics experience, domain knowledge and SBA certifications. Together, Carahsoft and Diamond Capture Associates will extend the reach of SAS technologies to help agencies achieve mission goals efficiently and securely.

“Carahsoft and our reseller partners remain committed to enabling Government and commercial customers with critical technologies to address complex challenges,” said Andres Azcuna, Sales Director who oversees the SAS Team at Carahsoft. “By working with Diamond Capture Associates, we are empowering agencies to make faster, smarter decisions, while maintaining security and compliance.”

For more information on Diamond Capture Associates services or SAS, contact the SAS team at Carahsoft at SASmarketing@carahsoft.com; or learn more about SAS solutions here.

About Diamond Capture Associates

Diamond Capture Associates delivers innovative, high-impact solutions. As an SBA 8(a) and EDWOSB certified firm, Diamond Capture offers a GSA MAS schedule in Software and Professional Services with support for Contractor Teaming Arrangements (CTAs). The company’s expertise spans advanced analytics, healthcare analytics, identity authentication, fraud prevention, ERP, and case management. Diamond Capture supports these capabilities through strategic reseller partnerships with industry leaders including SAS, Incode, SAP, Eagleforce Health, PEGA, UiPath, and ServiceNow.

About SAS Inc.

SAS is a global leader in analytics, helping organizations turn data into intelligence. With cutting-edge solutions in AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics, SAS empowers government agencies and enterprises to make data-driven decisions that improve outcomes, enhance security, and drive innovation. SAS software is widely used across sectors for fraud detection, public health, financial intelligence, and operational efficiency.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

