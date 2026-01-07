Weight Watchers to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) (“Weight Watchers” or the “Company”), the global leader in science-backed weight management, today announced that the Company will be participating in the following investor conferences in January:

January 12-13, 2026: ICR Conference in Orlando, FL. The Company will host meetings with investors throughout the event.

The Company will host meetings with investors throughout the event. January 14, 2026: CJS Securities 26th Annual New Ideas for the New Year. The Company will be participating in a virtual fireside chat at 11:00 a.m. ET. The fireside chat will be accessible via live audio webcast on the Company’s corporate website, corporate.ww.com, under Events and Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on this site for at least 90 days. The Company will also host meetings with investors.



ABOUT WEIGHT WATCHERS

Weight Watchers is the global leader in science-backed weight management, offering an integrated support system built for the GLP-1 era that combines scientific expertise, medication, cutting-edge technology, and human connection. With more than 60 years of experience, Weight Watchers is the most studied commercial weight management program in the world, delivered through its No. 1 U.S. doctor-recommended weight-loss program. Its holistic, personalized approach also includes U.S.-based clinical interventions and access to GLP-1 medications when clinically appropriate, and a global network of coaches and community support. Since 1963, the company has led with science to deliver its members the personalized support they need to reach and sustain their goals. Members can access these solutions directly, or through Weight Watchers for Business’ full-spectrum platform for employers, health plans, and payers. In a landscape crowded with contradictory advice, isolating apps, and one-size-fits-all solutions, Weight Watchers offers a proven path forward that is rooted in research, grounded in empathy and designed to help every member feel better in their body and live a longer, healthier life. For more information, visit weightwatchers.com.