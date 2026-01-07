First Watch Brings a Fresh Take on Breakfast to the Heart of Back Bay

BOSTON, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Watch , the leading daytime dining brand known for its chef-driven breakfast, brunch and lunch menu, has officially opened its newest Boston location in the heart of Back Bay. Following its successful introduction to the region with the Hanover opening in January 2025, the restaurant continues its New England expansion with the debut of its Boylston location at 777 Boylston St. in Boston.

At 3,100 square feet, the new First Watch features seating for 130 guests, including an outdoor patio, ideal for warmer months, a Back Bay inspired mural and a full interior bar where customers can enjoy brunch cocktails like the Million Dollar Bloody Mary, Spiked Lavender Lemonade, Pomegranate and Mimosas. As part of its commitment to local culture and community, the Boylston location also showcases a custom Boston inspired signage installation at the entrance of the restaurant, by local artist Blind Fox ( @BlindFoxArt ).

First Watch is known for its modern approach to breakfast and brunch, with every dish made to order using the freshest ingredients and no heat lamps, microwaves or deep fryers. Fan favorites include Avocado Toast, Lemon Ricotta Pancakes, Farmhouse Hash, The Traditional Breakfast and the brand’s signature Million Dollar Bacon. The all-day menu also offers lunch options such as the Pesto Chicken Quinoa Bowl, Superfood Kale Salad and handcrafted sandwiches.

First Watch’s Boylston team will start each morning juicing fresh fruits and vegetables for an array of fresh juices, including Morning Meditation, Kale Tonic and Purple Haze. The restaurant also takes immense pride in its socially responsible Project Sunrise coffee, sourced by women coffee farmers based in South America. To celebrate the opening, customers who dine in at Boylston Wednesday, January 7 through Friday, January 9 will receive a free cup of Project Sunrise coffee with their meal.

To commemorate the official opening, First Watch hosted a spirited “first pour” ceremony, where members of the restaurant’s leadership team raised a toast alongside state representatives as special guest Wally the Green Monster poured the brand’s signature Project Sunrise coffee. The celebration followed a week of community engagement during which the Boylston team collected donations for the company’s charitable partner, The Jimmy Fund.

“We are thrilled to continue growing within the Boston area and to introduce First Watch’s chef-driven menu to the vibrant Back Bay community,” said Mike Lankowski, Regional Vice President of First Watch. “Boylston Street is an iconic location, and we look forward to becoming a neighborhood favorite where locals and visitors alike can start their day.”

First Watch’s full menu is available daily from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for pickup, delivery and dine-in service. To place an order or join a digital waitlist, visit firstwatch.com and connect on Instagram and Facebook with @FirstWatch.

About First Watch

First Watch is the leading Daytime Dining concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using the freshest ingredients available. Guided by its “Follow the Sun” culinary philosophy, First Watch's chef-driven menu rotates five times a year to feature the highest-quality flavors at their peak, offering elevated executions of classic favorites, fresh juices like the Kale Tonic, and fan favorites such as the Lemon Ricotta Pancakes, Quinoa Power Bowl and signature Million Dollar Bacon. For every kid’s meal served, First Watch proudly donates a portion to organizations and causes making a positive impact in our communities – raising more than $1.7 million to date. A recipient of hundreds of local “Best Breakfast” and “Best Brunch” awards, First Watch was voted 2025’s #1 Best Breakfast by Newsweek’s Readers’ Choice Awards and was also named 2025 and 2024’s #1 Most Loved Workplace® in America by the Best Practice Institute (as seen in The Wall Street Journal), after appearing on the list in 2022 and 2023 as well. With a commitment to quality, hospitality and community, First Watch is redefining Daytime Dining across more than 620 restaurants in 32 states. For more information, visit www.firstwatch.com .

