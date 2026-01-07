Siren Biotechnology to Showcase Clinical-Stage Momentum at Major 2026 Healthcare Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siren Biotechnology, pioneers of Universal AAV Immuno-Gene Therapy for cancer, today announced its participation in several leading healthcare investment and partnering conferences in early 2026, as the company enters the year as a clinical-stage organization.

Members of Siren’s leadership team will engage with global investors, biopharmaceutical partners, and leaders across the gene therapy and oncology communities at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference, Phacilitate Advanced Therapies Week, and Biocom California’s Global Life Science Partnering & Investor Conference. Discussions will focus on Siren’s transition to clinical-stage development in 2026, continued advancement of its Universal AAV Immuno-Gene Therapy Platform, and the expansion of its lead program, SRN-101, into additional solid tumor indications.

“Siren is entering 2026 with strong momentum as we advance our platform into the clinic and broaden the potential impact of our lead program,” said Dr. Nicole Paulk, CEO and Founder of Siren Biotechnology. “These meetings provide an important opportunity to engage with investors and partners as we build the next phase of growth for the company.”

Conference Participation:

JP Morgan (JPM) Healthcare Conference

Dates: January 12-15, 2026

Location: San Francisco, CA

Participation: Panel discussions, company meetings, and partnering discussions

Details: Siren will meet with investors and partners throughout the week.

Phacilitate Advanced Therapies Week (ATW)

Dates: February 9-12, 2026

Location: San Diego, CA

Participation: Stage talks, panel discussions, company meetings, and partnering discussions

Details: Siren will present three different stage talks and panels and hold meetings to discuss our novel AAV-based immuno-gene therapy SRN-101 and opportunities for collaboration across clinical development, manufacturing, and commercialization with gene therapy leaders.

Biocom California Global Life Science Partnering & Investor Conference

Dates: February 24-26, 2026

Location: La Jolla, CA

Participation: Company meetings and partnering discussions

Details: Siren will present platform progress and emerging clinical development milestones.

About Siren Biotechnology

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Siren Biotechnology is sounding the alarm against cancer. The company is pioneering Universal AAV Immuno-Gene Therapy, a novel therapeutic modality that combines the durability and precision of AAV gene therapy with the immune-activating power of cytokine immunotherapy. Siren’s platform is designed to enable localized, sustained anti-tumor immune activation across a broad range of solid tumors. The company’s vision is for Universal AAV Immuno-Gene Therapy to become a foundational treatment approach for solid tumor cancers.

