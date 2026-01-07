The Apache Software Foundation Announces New Top-Level Projects

Wilmington, DE , Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), the global home of open source software the world relies on, today announced that Apache HertzBeat ™, Apache Teaclave ™, and Apache Training ™ have become Top-Level Projects (TLPs).

Apache HertzBeat is an AI-powered, open source, real-time observability system that combines monitoring, alerting, and notification features into a single, unified platform. It is designed to be agentless, using standard protocols like HTTP, JMX, SSH, SNMP, and JDBC to collect metrics from a wide range of components, including web services, databases, operating systems, middleware, big data, and cloud-native environments.

Apache Teaclave is an open source, universal secure computing platform that focuses on making computation on privacy-sensitive data safe and simple by utilizing Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs). The project provides open source SDKs, primarily built with memory-safe languages like Rust, that enable developers to create secure, Trusted Applications (TAs) on various confidential computing platforms, including Intel SGX and Arm TrustZone. It offers modular components for features like secure storage, remote attestation, and key management, allowing developers to build secure computing use cases for cloud, edge, and embedded systems.

“Becoming a Top-Level Project is an important milestone for Apache Teaclave,” said Zhaofeng Chen, Apache Teaclave PMC Chair. “Our community is dedicated to building memory-safe SDKs and showcases for confidential computing, and we’re excited to continue pushing the ecosystem forward.”

The Apache Training project is an initiative by The ASF to create and maintain high-quality, open source training materials, such as slides, workshops, labs, and tutorials, for various Apache projects. Its primary purpose is to spread the burden of material development and maintenance – which has historically been duplicated by individual trainers and companies – by creating shared, cross-project resources that are IP-approved and licensed under the Apache License 2.0.



“Apache Training provides a shared, community-driven home for high-quality learning materials across The ASF. Its graduation reflects the growing importance of openly licensed, collaboratively maintained education for our projects,” said Justin Mclean, Vice President, Apache Training.



Open source projects need healthy communities to thrive. The ASF provides projects with services and mentorship for building resilient and durable communities throughout their lifecycle. The Apache Incubator provides services to incoming projects (called podlings) that want to enter The ASF and adopt The Apache Way.

About The Apache Software Foundation (ASF)

The Apache Software Foundation (ASF) is the global home for open source software, powering some of the world’s most ubiquitous software projects, including Apache Airflow, Apache Camel, Apache Cassandra, Apache Groovy, Apache HTTP Server, and Apache Kafka. Established in 1999, The ASF is at the forefront of open source innovation, setting industry standards to advance software for the public good. Learn more at https://apache.org .

The ASF’s annual Community Over Code event is where open source technologists convene to share best practices and use cases, forge critical relationships, and learn about advancements in their field. https://communityovercode.org/



© The Apache Software Foundation. “Apache” is a registered trademark or trademark of the Apache Software Foundation in the United States and/or other countries. All other brands and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.



Media Contact

press@apache.org



###





