AE50 2026: ASABE lists three Ag Tech innovations from CNH

These annual awards are conferred by the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers.

Winning technologies support the seeding, planting, and crop growth & protection phases of the crop cycle.

Technologies are fully integrated through FieldOps™, the Digital Farm Management Platform for CNH agriculture brands.





Basildon, January 7, 2026

The American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers (ASABE) has chosen three Ag Tech innovations from CNH (NYSE: CNH) for its annual AE50 Awards. These honors acknowledge the year’s 50 most innovative products and systems that are engineered for the food and agricultural industries.

“We are pleased to once again have our technologies included in this pre-eminent list that spotlights some of farming’s most advanced technologies and customer-driven solutions,” said Gerrit Marx, Chief Executive Officer at CNH. “These awards further confirm how we are supporting the world’s farmers across the crop cycle. By advancing the integration of our iron and technology through AI, robotics, autonomy and automation, we’re delivering a comprehensive and competitive offering that keeps farmers efficient and helps them optimize their resources.”

OUR WINNERS ACROSS THE CROP CYCLE

The winning 2026 AE50 technologies from CNH are commercially available through our Case IH brand portfolio. They are also fully integrated in the Case IH FieldOps Digital Farm Management Platform which provides real-time data, fleet management, and remote support for customers.

Seedbed Sense Speed Control is a new advancement for the Case IH Tiger-Mate™ 255 field cultivator. It monitors seedbed conditions in real time and adjusts tractor speed to maintain a consistent seedbed floor. This takes the guesswork out of tillage, with sensors automatically managing speed, giving operators immediate feedback on seedbed uniformity and allowing them to set speed targets at up to 10 miles-per-hour based on field conditions. This makes planting more consistent and crops more likely to thrive, which ultimately improves yield.

The Draft Tube Free Toolbar System is the first-ever large front-fold trailing planter designed without draft tubes and telescoping hitch components. By removing them, the Case IH Early Riser® 2160 planter is now lighter, easier to use and benefits from a shorter transport length. The front-fold design also improves access for loading and emptying seed, enables high-speed planting at 10 miles-per-hour thanks to its unique toolbar features, minimizes soil compaction due to its lighter weight, and helps farmers work more efficiently and profitably.

Case IH SenseApply™ technology – part of our Sense and Act portfolio – is our first factory-fit automated crop-sensing system, and is also available as a retrofit kit. SenseApply uses real-time cameras and AI to instantly detect crop health and carry out Green-on-Brown spot spraying, where the camera spots green weeds against bare soil. This automatically adjusts spraying application rates to use fewer inputs, such as water and herbicide, while remaining just as effective. With up to five smart application modes and seamless integration with existing tools, this technology delivers precise application at speeds of up to 25 miles-per-hour, helping operators optimize input use, reduce waste and improve efficiency.

These technologies were all featured at CNH’s latest Tech Day, held at Agritechnica 2025, the world’s largest trade show dedicated to agriculture. They reaffirm our commitment to protecting soil health and advancing Ag Tech innovation across the crop cycle through our iconic brands.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNH) is a world-class equipment, technology and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Hemisphere, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-precision satellite-based positioning, and heading technologies; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH’s 35,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

