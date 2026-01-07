Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight Promotes Two Lawyers to Partnership and Two Lawyers to Senior Litigation Counsel

Sharon Kim and Alok Nadig are new Partners

Ting Cheung and Kasi Wautlet are new Senior Litigation Counsel

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading national civil rights and social justice law firm Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight, today announced the promotion of four lawyers, effective January 1, 2026. Sharon Kim and Alok Nadig, currently Senior Litigation Counsel in New York, were named partners. Washington, D.C. Associate Ting Cheung and Nashville Associate Kasi Wautlet were promoted to Senior Litigation Counsel.

“Sharon, Alok, Ting, and Kasi exemplify the very best of this firm: extraordinary legal talent, deep commitment to our clients, and a relentless dedication to advancing civil rights and social justice,” said David Sanford, Chairman and Co-Founder of Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight. “Each has already made an outsized impact through their advocacy and leadership, and these promotions reflect both what they have achieved and the trust and confidence we have in what they will continue to accomplish in the years ahead.”

NEW PARTNERS

SHARON KIM

Sharon Kim focuses her practice on financial services litigation, public interest litigation, and employment discrimination and retaliation matters. She is a graduate of Harvard Law School, where she worked with the Criminal Justice Institute and the Education Law Clinic, and interned with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, the Boston Regional Office of the SEC, and the General Counsel’s Office of the U.S. Department of Defense.

Kim played a key role in the firm’s representation of the family of Hae Min Lee in a high-profile victims’ rights case portrayed in the Serial podcast and HBO documentary. The matter resulted in a 4–3 victory before the Maryland Supreme Court that reinstated Adnan Syed’s conviction and secured crime victims’ rights to notice, participation, and meaningful access to the judicial process.

ALOK NADIG

Alok Nadig represents individuals and classes in discrimination, harassment, and public interest litigation. His work includes matters involving gender discrimination in male-dominated industries, large-scale wage and labor violations, retaliation against senior executives, and asylum claims brought by LGBTQ individuals fleeing persecution.

Nadig earned his J.D. cum laude from New York University School of Law and his B.A. and Bachelor of Music magna cum laude from Northwestern University, where he was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa. He previously clerked for the Honorable Pamela K. Chen of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York and the Honorable Carlos F. Lucero of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit.

NEW SENIOR LITIGATION COUNSEL

TING CHEUNG

Ting Cheung focuses her practice on employment law, whistleblower and qui tam matters, and complex civil litigation, including wrongful death and sexual violence claims. Fluent in Mandarin and Cantonese and trained in both Hong Kong and U.S. law, she frequently represents Asian American employees and whistleblowers in high-stakes matters.

Cheung received her LL.B. from the University of Hong Kong and her LL.M. from Harvard Law School, where she served as a student attorney and interpreter assisting Cantonese-speaking clients. She has served since 2020 as an expert for the World Bank Group’s Women, Business and the Law project and previously was an East Asian Legal Studies Visiting Scholar at Harvard Law School.

KASI WAUTLET

Kasi Wautlet represents individuals, classes, and governmental entities in employment discrimination, public interest, and complex civil litigation. Her work has included disability rights class actions, opioid litigation on behalf of local governments, and employment matters involving pay equity, retaliation, and wrongful termination.

Wautlet earned her J.D. cum laude from New York University School of Law, where she was a Robert McKay Scholar and recipient of the full-cost-of-attendance Ehrenkranz Scholarship, and her B.A. summa cum laude from Arizona State University. She clerked for the Honorable Alistair E. Newbern of the U.S. District Court of the Middle District of Tennessee and externed for the Honorable Chip Frensley in that same Court.

