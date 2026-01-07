David M. Findlay Named Chairman of the Indiana Bankers Association Board of Directors

WARSAW, Ind., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lake City Bank is pleased to announce that David M. Findlay, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, has been named Chairman of the Indiana Bankers Association Board of Directors for 2026.

”The Indiana Bankers Association is one of the premier state banking associations in the country thanks to an engaged membership and an exceptional leadership team at the IBA. The IBA has a proven track record of proactively working with Indiana banks to ensure that we remain competitive and relevant in a rapidly evolving financial services world,” commented Findlay.

Findlay serves as the Chairman of the boards of directors and Chief Executive Officer of Lakeland Financial and Lake City Bank. He also served as President and Chief Executive Officer from 2014-2023, President and Chief Financial Officer from 2010-2014 and Chief Financial Officer from 2000-2010.

Findlay is a member of the Indiana Bankers Association class of 2019 Leaders in Banking Excellence, the Association’s highest honor, and most recently served as Vice Chair of the Association’s board in 2025.

Beyond his involvement with the Indiana Bankers Association, Findlay is active as a board member with the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, Central Indiana Corporate Partnership, OrthoWorx, AcceLINX, Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership, Parkview Health, Centerfield Capital Partners and the Trine University Board of Trustees.

Lake City Bank, a $6.9 billion bank headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, was founded in 1872 and serves Central and Northern Indiana communities with 55 branch offices and a robust digital banking platform. Lake City Bank’s community banking model prioritizes building in-market long-term customer relationships while delivering technology-forward solutions for retail and commercial clients. The bank is the single bank subsidiary of Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN). For more information visit www.lakecitybank.com.

