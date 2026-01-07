Cabot Corporation Signs Multi-Year Supply Agreement with PowerCo SE, a Battery Manufacturing Subsidiary of Volkswagen Group

Agreement includes supply of Cabot’s conductive carbons and dispersions for lithium-ion battery applications

BOSTON, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT), a global leader in specialty chemicals and performance materials, today announced it has signed a multi-year supply agreement with PowerCo SE, a leading European original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in the electric vehicle (EV) battery sector. This agreement marks a significant milestone in Cabot’s strategic growth in the battery materials market.

Under the agreement, Cabot will supply its advanced conductive carbons and conductive dispersions for use in EV batteries electrodes. Cabot’s conductive formulations are high-performance materials designed to enhance battery conductivity and efficiency. They play a critical role in improving the performance of lithium-ion batteries by enabling higher energy density, faster charging capabilities, and extended battery life, which are critical performance attributes for next-generation EVs.

“We are proud to collaborate with one of Europe’s foremost EV battery manufacturers to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving demands of the electric vehicle market,” said Jeff Zhu, executive vice president and president, Carbon & Silica Technologies, Battery Materials and Asia Pacific Region. “This agreement positions us as one of the leading conductive materials suppliers in the European EV battery market. Furthermore, it reflects the strength of our technology and our ability to scale production to meet growing global demand.”

The supply agreement is expected to contribute meaningfully to Cabot’s growth in the battery materials sector and reinforces its position as a trusted partner in the global EV value chain. The partnership reinforces Cabot’s commitment to delivering high-performance, scalable solutions that support the global transition to clean energy.

Cabot’s advanced conductive products subject of the agreement are part of its broader portfolio of conductive additives and dispersions engineered to optimize battery performance across a range of applications, including electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics.

