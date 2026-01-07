Betterguards Broadens Global Reach with Canadian Expansion

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betterguards , a global leader in sports protection technology, today announced the expansion of its product availability to Canada. While Betterguards' products have been adopted by professional Canadian teams in the NBA, MLB, and MLS, this marks the first time they will be accessible to the broader Canadian market.

The company’s products are trusted by more than 50,000 athletes worldwide and are used by professional teams and leagues in over 30 countries. Betterguards' products are adopted by major sports leagues, including the NBA, NFL, MLB, MLS, NCAA, European Champions League, EuroLeague, and EuroCup Basket. More than 100 college sports institutions across the U.S. also rely on Betterguards' products to protect their athletes.

The complete line of Betterguards products available in Canada includes the newly launched BetterGuard 3.0 and The BetterGuard Lite . As the company's most advanced system, the 3.0 model features a redesigned, contoured upper frame that is 10% lighter than its predecessor, providing an ergonomic fit that relieves pressure around the ankle bone. The BetterGuard Lite, the company's thinnest and most flexible system to date, weighs only 60 grams, roughly 65% lighter than traditional supports. Both models utilize patented micro-hydraulic technology that delivers instant, "seatbelt-like" stabilization to prevent injuries without compromising an athlete's natural range of motion or mobility.

“Expanding into Canada is an exciting step for Betterguards,” said Tony Verutti, CEO of Betterguards. “Canada’s strong sports culture makes it a natural home for our technology. We’re proud to bring the same pro-level protection trusted by elite athletes to players across Canada so that more athletes can train, compete, and play with confidence.”

Betterguards has experienced a 300% year-over-year growth, thanks to its reputation for innovation, reliability, and performance. The company’s expansion into Canada represents a significant milestone in its mission to protect athletes worldwide.

The full line of Betterguards products is now available for purchase online in Canada. For more information and to purchase Betterguards’ products, please visit betterguards.de/en .



