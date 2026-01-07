Global Electronics Association and Altium  Launch First Joint PCB Design Certifications

Bannockburn, IL and San Diego, CA, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Electronics Association, the leading voice for the electronics industry, has partnered with Altium LLC, a global leader in electronics design software and solutions, to launch two new industry-recognized certification programs for printed circuit board (PCB) design: Altium Designer Associate Certification and Altium Designer Expert Certification. The collaboration marks a significant milestone for the Association by introducing its first certification for a third-party software product.

Developed collaboratively, the new certifications enable PCB designers to validate computer-aided design (CAD) skills, demonstrate proficiency with Altium Designer®, and advance their careers in a rapidly growing and increasingly complex field.

“For more than five decades, the Global Electronics Association has been a leader in education and workforce advancement across the electronics industry,” said John W. Mitchell, president and CEO of the Global Electronics Association. “Each year, more than 140,000 credentials are earned through our programs—more than any other organization in the field. This partnership with Altium strengthens that legacy by equipping designers with meaningful credentials that reflect real-world expertise, keep pace with rapid innovation, and support the next generation of electronics.”

“Partnering with the Global Electronics Association brings industry recognition and structure to PCB design education,” said Rea Callender, vice president of education at Altium. “These certifications give designers a clear way to demonstrate their skills with Altium Designer and help employers identify talent ready to innovate and deliver in today’s fast-paced electronics industry. Together, we’re building an even stronger bridge between education, professional certification, and industry need.”

The Altium Designer Associate and Expert Certifications provide a clear progression for designers to demonstrate expertise with one of the electronics industry’s most widely used design platforms, which unifies schematic capture, PCB layout, simulation, documentation, and 3D design in a single environment. Certifications are issued on a two-year cycle. Each credential is earned through a 75-question written exam based on the Altium Designer Knowledge Base and industry best practices for PCB design.

These new certifications represent the Global Electronics Association’s fourth major category of workforce development offerings, expanding its comprehensive education portfolio. The Association’s programs now include:

● Registered apprenticeships that create pathways into electronics careers.

● IPC standards-based certifications that set the global benchmark for quality and consistency.

● Role-based training programs that validate and confirm a worker’s ability to perform critical industry jobs functions.

● Third-party software certifications, beginning with Altium Designer®, that confirm proficiency with the tools most widely used by electronics designers.

Together, these programs provide a complete, career-spanning framework to develop, validate, and advance electronics talent. To learn more about electronics industry education and workforce programs, visit www.electronics.org.

About the Global Electronics Association: The Global Electronics Association is the leading voice of the $6 trillion global electronics industry, representing more than 3,000 member companies across the supply chain. Since 1957, the Association has advanced the industry through internationally recognized standards, certification programs, workforce education, market intelligence, and advocacy. Based in Bannockburn, Illinois, with operations worldwide, the Global Electronics Association’s mission is to enable better electronics for a better world. Learn more at www.electronics.org.

About Altium: Altium Limited, a part of the Renesas Group and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a global software company accelerating the pace of electronics innovation. Altium delivers digital solutions that maximize productivity in electronics design, connect all stakeholders throughout the creation process, provide seamless access to component sources and intelligence, and manage the entire electronics lifecycle. The Altium ecosystem speeds the realization of electronics-based products across multiple industries and every size company. Learn more at Altium.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, YouTube, and Instagram.

