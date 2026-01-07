Lexitas Announces Acquisition of DepoLink Court Reporting

HOUSTON, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology-enabled litigation services and a portfolio company of funds advised by Apax, announced its acquisition of DepoLink Court Reporting. DepoLink is a premier provider of court reporting and litigation support services, headquartered in New Jersey, committed to delivering accuracy, efficiency, and reliability to the legal community with a commitment to excellence, innovation, and client success.

“We’re thrilled to welcome DepoLink to the Lexitas family. Their strong presence in New Jersey—along with their deep commitment to clients and reporters—will further strengthen our capabilities. With this acquisition, we’re not only expanding our court reporting expertise but also bringing additional services such as medical records retrieval, process service, and legal talent solutions to DepoLink’s clients. Together, we’ll continue to raise the bar on the service excellence our clients expect from Lexitas,” said Nishat Mehta, Chief Executive Officer of Lexitas.

“Lexitas shares our commitment to delivering exceptional, personalized service, something our clients and court reporters have always valued. With this acquisition, we’re not just growing—we’re enhancing our ability to serve and support the people who matter most to us,” said Vincent Rosalia, Partner at DepoLink. “Joining the Lexitas family is an exciting new chapter for DepoLink, allowing us to build on our strong foundation while accelerating our growth and expanding the services we offer,” added Joe Benzinger, Partner at DepoLink.

Founded in 1987, Lexitas has been a trailblazer in applying technology to the practice of law. The company has grown significantly over the years and today offers a full suite of services, including local and national court reporting, medical record retrieval, process service, and legal talent solutions. Lexitas was recently named to the Inc. 2025 Best in Business list in the categories of Best AI Implementation and Extra‑Large Company—an award recognizing companies creating meaningful impact within their industries and communities. Lexitas has also appeared on the Inc. 5000 list for nine consecutive years, demonstrating consistent year‑over‑year growth.

About Lexitas

Lexitas is the industry-leading legal tech provider of solutions for the legal profession, serving lawyers, law firms, courts, corporations, third-party administrators, and insurance companies across the country. Lexitas’ product offerings include court reporting, record retrieval, process service, document review, and legal staffing. With more than 1,200 full‑time team members delivering customized, high‑quality solutions, Lexitas stands ready to support clients anytime, anywhere.

For more information, visit https://lexitaslegal.com and https://courtreporting.one/.

Media Contact:

Jocelyn Durant, SVP of Marketing | jocelyn.durant@lexitaslegal.com