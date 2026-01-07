Momentum Cyber Releases Sixth Annual Cybersecurity Almanac, Detailing the New Capital Super Cycle Fueling the AI Economy

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentum Cyber, the premier trusted advisor to the global cybersecurity industry and the only investment bank exclusively focused on cybersecurity, today announced the release of its sixth annual Cybersecurity Almanac — a comprehensive transaction-level market briefing built for CEOs, boards, corporate development leaders, Private Equity and Venture Capital investors navigating accelerating consolidation and a rapidly shifting landscape. The report is built on Momentum Cyber’s proprietary CYBERcloud platform, tracking 6,000+ cybersecurity companies and 14,000+ transactions. It includes a foreword and a thematic collaboration with Richard Stiennon, CEO of IT-Harvest and former Gartner VP.

Momentum Cyber’s data shows cybersecurity has entered a new capital ‘super cycle’ — one increasingly defined by platform consolidation, premium valuation gravity wells, and the reality that security is becoming the insurance layer for AI-era infrastructure as enterprises race to deploy AI and protect training data, model IP, and software supply chains.

“Cybersecurity is being re-priced as foundational infrastructure for the AI economy, and strategic activity in 2025 was the clearest proof,” said Eric McAlpine, Founder & CEO of Momentum Cyber. “The Cybersecurity Almanac is designed to help boards, strategics, and investors see further into the market as it is: where capital is concentrating, which control points command platform multiples with premium outcomes, and what that means for M&A and investment decisions in 2026 and beyond.”

CYBERscape 4.0: The Definitive Map of the Cybersecurity Market

At the core of the 2026 Cybersecurity Almanac is CYBERscape 4.0, Momentum Cyber’s most expansive and re-architected cybersecurity market map to date. CYBERscape 4.0 captures 1,000+ unique cybersecurity companies and more than 1,500 total companies across 12 market segments and 62 sub-segments, reflecting the industry's rapidly evolving structure.

The updated taxonomy introduces a dedicated AI Security segment comprising more than 300 companies, reflecting how artificial intelligence and cybersecurity have become structurally intertwined as enterprises accelerate AI adoption. CYBERscape 4.0 is a full re-build of Momentum Cyber’s prior market map to capture this shift, showing how security has emerged as the control layer for protecting training data, model IP, inference pipelines, and software supply chains, while providing boards, strategics, and investors with a clear framework for where value is concentrating, platforms are forming, and critical infrastructure is emerging in the AI era.

Record M&A and the Return of Strategic Megadeals

The Cybersecurity Almanac highlights 2025 as the largest M&A year on record, with Momentum tracking $96B deployed across 400 cybersecurity transactions with strategic acquirers capturing 92% of disclosed M&A value — a sharp signal that cybersecurity is being treated as foundational infrastructure, not discretionary spend.

The report also highlights a structural shift in what buyers will pay for: cloud-native/SaaS cybersecurity companies accounted for 59% of deal volume, but captured 97% of M&A capital deployed, as acquirers prioritize recurring-revenue business models.

Emerging Two-Tier Market Across Private and Public Capital

Private markets are concentrating into fewer, larger winners. Momentum tracked $20B raised across 820 financings, with deal volume down 20% while capital deployed rose 52%, underscoring a market where ‘mega rounds’ at all stages captured headlines and late-stage fundraising has increasingly become a concentration game.

Public markets show a similar bifurcation: high-growth category leaders trading at materially higher multiples than slower-growth peers, alongside signs that the IPO window will reopen significantly in 2026 after a multi-year IPO drought.

Inside the 2026 Cybersecurity Almanac

Designed specifically for decision-makers, the Cybersecurity Almanac provides the industry’s most comprehensive “state of the industry” view across M&A, financing, public markets, and market structure, including:

A deep dive into 2025 market activity and the trends shaping 2026

Analysis of major M&A and financing transactions and public market performance

Updated market mapping via Momentum’s CYBERscape 4.0 taxonomy

A lookback on cybersecurity transactions to identify durable trends and inflection points

Coverage of who is buying and investing, and where their capital is being deployed





“Enterprises are moving fast on AI, and that acceleration raises the stakes for protecting data, software supply chains, and critical infrastructure,” said Richard Stiennon, CEO of IT-Harvest and former Gartner VP. “This year’s Almanac connects macro forces in AI, geopolitics, and volatility to the on-the-ground transaction data shaping cybersecurity’s investment trajectories.”

Availability

The Cybersecurity Almanac, the industry’s most comprehensive Cybersecurity M&A Report, is available beginning today.

Download a copy of the Cybersecurity Almanac

Contact us to schedule an analyst/investor briefing or speak with Momentum Cyber’s team about strategic M&A and capital markets activity.





