New Green Hemp, Inc. Appoints Attorney Michael Minardi to Board of Directors to Strengthen Governance and Regulatory Strategy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Green Hemp, Inc. (OTC: NGHI) (“Company’) today announced the appointment of Michael Minardi, Esq., an established attorney with extensive experience in regulatory compliance, government relations, and corporate governance, to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Minardi’s appointment reinforces NGHI’s commitment to strong governance, regulatory discipline, and long-term institutional credibility as the Company continues to scale across agriculture, wellness, advanced materials, and related regulated industries.

“Michael brings deep legal and regulatory expertise that is critical to NGHI’s next phase of growth,” said Tracy S. Anderson, Executive Chairman of New Green Hemp, Inc . “His background in regulatory strategy, compliance frameworks, and public-facing governance strengthens our board at a pivotal time for the Company.”

Strengthening Governance and Oversight

As a Board member, Mr. Minardi will support NGHI’s governance structure with a focus on:

Regulatory compliance and risk management

Corporate governance best practices

Policy awareness and government-adjacent strategy

Board-level oversight for regulated operations

His appointment reflects NGHI’s proactive approach to building a board that blends operational vision with disciplined oversight, legal rigor, and public-company readiness.

Regulatory and Legal Experience

Mr. Minardi is a practicing attorney with experience advising organizations on regulatory matters, compliance strategy, and governance considerations across complex legal environments. His professional background includes working with public and private entities, navigating state and federal regulatory frameworks.



“NGHI is building a diversified platform that operates at the intersection of agriculture, innovation, and regulated markets,” said Michael Minardi. “I look forward to contributing my legal and governance experience to support responsible growth, compliance, and long-term value creation.”

Board Committees and Responsibilities

Mr. Minardi is expected to contribute to board-level discussions related to governance, compliance, and regulatory strategy. He may serve on committees aligned with these functions as the Board continues to formalize its committee structure.

About New Green Hemp, Inc.

New Green Hemp, Inc. (OTC: NGHI) is a diversified agriculture, wellness, and materials company focused on sustainable hemp-based solutions. The company operates across genetics, cultivation, and processing, as well as consumer wellness products and advanced biomaterials. NGHI’s mission is to deliver environmentally responsible products while building long-term shareholder value - www.newgreenhemp.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may”, “will”, “to”, “plan”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “could”, “would”, “estimate,” or “continue”, or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with OTC Markets. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Contact:

Rich Kaiser

New Green Hemp, Inc. (OTC: NGHI)

757-306-6090

info@newgreenhemp.com

